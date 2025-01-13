Nominations Now Open for the Inaugural Atlantic Canada Cleantech Awards—Celebrating East Coast Innovation and Leadership

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications are now open for Foresight Canada’s 2025 Cleantech Awards, recognizing ventures and ecosystem leaders that are advancing innovation, economic growth, and positioning the country as a leader in clean technology.

This is the first year the Atlantic Cleantech Awards will be presented, expanding Foresight’s annual recognition program, which also celebrates innovation in British Columbia and Alberta. Since 2020, Foresight has supported over 39 ventures from Canada’s eastern provinces who are making significant contributions to both regional prosperity and technological progress, including:

Picketa Systems Inc : Picketa Systems was named by SVG Ventures | THRIVE as a 2024 Top 100 Global Innovator and reached the milestones of having supported farms in 13 US states and six Canadian provinces, demonstrating leadership in precision agriculture innovation.

Gaia Refinery : Gaia Refinery was recently selected as a participant in the Kiloton Fund pilot and partnered with Milkywire through their Climate Transformation Fund. They were also 2023 Foresight 50 honouree.

Atlantic Canada is rapidly emerging as a dynamic hub for cleantech innovation, leveraging its abundant natural resources and a collaborative approach to business and technology. With strengths in wind, tidal, and solar energy, as well as advancements in ocean-based technologies, the region is making significant strides in renewable energy and sustainable resource management.

The growing number of startups and established companies focused on clean energy, carbon reduction, and sustainable aquaculture reflects Atlantic Canada’s increasing influence on both national and global stages. These successes continue to drive productivity and prosperity, demonstrating the region's ability to punch above its weight in the cleantech sector, and positioning it as a leader in clean technology innovation.

Foresight is proud to recognize Atlantic Canada’s business and technology leadership in the cleantech space. By celebrating today’s leaders, we aim to inspire continued growth, investment, and collaboration across the region's expanding innovation ecosystem.

Nominations are open in the following categories:

Venture of the Year - Startup: An emerging cleantech venture actively growing and already creating impact in their field (suggested TRL 1-6).

Venture of the Year - Scaleup: A cleantech venture positioned to take a leadership role on the global innovation stage (suggested TRL 7-9).

Adopter of the Year: A leading organization, company, or group adopting or championing sustainable practices in their industry.

Cleantech Supporter of the Year: An organization or individual championing the growth and development of cleantech in BC through support of climate-focused entrepreneurs, programs, ecosystem development, thought leadership, and community building.

Funder of the Year : A funder, investor, government program, or VC championing a net zero economy by investing in cleantech ventures.



Nominate a cleantech champion today . Self nominations are welcome and encouraged.

Quotes

“Cleantech is driving the future of business and productivity, and Atlantic Canada is proving to be a rising star in this transformative sector. Leveraging its abundant natural resources, expanding talent pool, and collaborative ecosystem, the region is emerging as a powerful hub for cleantech innovation. As industries across Atlantic Canada evolve, they are changing for good—creating sustainable solutions that benefit both the economy and the environment. By strengthening its foothold in the sector, the region showcases how innovation and determination can turn challenges into opportunities, setting an inspiring example for global impact. Let’s celebrate some of the leaders with the Atlantic Cleantech Awards.” — Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

“Living in Atlantic Canada and being part of the cleantech ecosystem on the East Coast has been truly inspiring. The ingenuity and passion of the region's innovators and supporters are incredible, showing just how much potential this area has to shape a sustainable future. And let's not forget, Atlantic Canadians don’t just innovate—they know how to throw one heck of a kitchen party, where the laughs are loud, the music’s even louder, and the sense of community is like nothing else.” — Lindsay Murray, Sr. Partnerships Manager, Foresight Canada

About Foresight Canada

​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bc1348f-17ac-40e7-83ec-783d0115023f

2023 BC Cleantech Award Winners Winners of the 2023 BC Cleantech Awards pose for a photo in Vancouver, BC.

