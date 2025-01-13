Vetiver Oil Market estimated to reach US$92.332 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.75%

The vetiver oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.75%, reaching a market size of US$92.332 million in 2030 from US$57.992 million in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the vetiver oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$92.332 million in 2030.Vetiver oil is an aromatic essential oil extracted from the roots of vetiver grass, which is native to India. This oil's aroma is rich, earthy, and woody, making it popular in perfumery and cosmetics. It is also an important aromatherapy oil because of its anchoring effects. It also offers therapeutic benefits, including stress relief and improved focus, as well as the ability to induce deep sleep, making it a popular choice in holistic wellness practices. It can be utilized in skincare because of its regenerative and calming properties.Further, increasing demand for vetiver oil in the cosmetics and skincare industries is expected to have an impact on the vetiver oil market over the forecast period. According to Invest India, the Indian personal care and hygiene category is predicted to rise due to its high e-commerce penetration. Furthermore, the growing e-commerce industry in tier 2 and tier 3 cities is predicted to have an impact on the vetiver oil market's growth over the forecast period. For instance, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) estimates that internet users in India will reach 800 million by 2023, with rural areas using the internet more than metropolitan ones. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry and the increased traction towards the personal care and skin care sectors are expected to favourably influence the vetiver oil market in the projected year.Moreover, the increasing demand for organic and natural products is expected to drive market expansion in the future years. Various brand research studies show that customers are switching to natural products, and their decision to buy or not depends heavily on the product's contents. Naturalness, according to the International Natural and Organic Cosmetics Association (NATRUE), a Brussels-based non-profit organization that promotes and protects natural and organic cosmetics globally, is one of the most important criteria affecting product purchasing. As a result, the vetiver oil market is predicted to expand over the forecast period, driven by an increasing demand for organic and natural products.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/vetiver-oil-market The vetiver oil market is segmented by source into two major categories: Conventional and organic. The organic segment is expected to develop at a quicker pace over the projection period, it would capture a considerable market share, while the traditional segment is expected to lose. Growth in the organic segment is mainly from technological advancements and the ease of operations in comparison to conventional methods. Driving factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the vetiver oil industry. Vetiver oil has been mainly product awareness benefits, which are now becoming popular all over the world. Vetiver oil is used at large in end-use applications such as perfumes, toiletries, cosmetics, and many more.The vetiver oil market by form category is segmented into concentrates, absolutes, and blends. There is a steady growth in the market of concentrated vetiver oil due to the various applications it has in personal care, medicines, food, drinks, and aromatherapy. Concentrated vetiver oil is used in gourmet dishes and beverages for flavour improvement, particularly in handcrafted products. The growing consumer bias over natural and ecological products is giving an additional impetus for the demand for vetiver oil, particularly in its concentrated form, which has been in harmony with clean-label trends.The vetiver oil market by application category is segmented into food and beverage, spa and relaxation centres, cleaning and home, and others. The spa and relaxation centre segment is expected to have a considerable market share in the next years, as people's lives change, their schedules get more hectic, and they need stress-relieving therapies. Furthermore, the growing demand for aromatherapy, which falls under the umbrella of the spa industry, is expected to drive growth in the vetiver oil market in the coming years.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific market is expected to increase significantly shortly due to rapid advancements in end-use sectors such as fragrance, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Vetiver oil is widely used in the food and beverage industry, particularly as a flavouring agent for khus syrups. This oil is also used for flavouring milkshakes, ice creams, and yoghurts in this region. Besides, with its antimicrobial properties, vetiver oil is very likely to find its way into Asia Pacific in the pharmaceutical industry for ointments. The demand for fragrance-because oils and therapeutic oils is steadily rising in the Asia Pacific region owing to the increasing popularity of natural, easy allopathic products.Furthermore, tighter laws in the Asia Pacific area drive demand for environmentally friendly options. The goal of phasing out HCFCs by 2040 and lowering HFCs by 85% by 2047 drives producers to develop low-GWP solutions. This migration feature aligns with the global agenda for sustainability and meets the needs of increasingly environmentally conscious consumers.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Vetiver oil market that have been covered are Albert Vieille, Amphora Aromatics Ltd, Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, Ultra International Limited, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited, Robertet, UniKode S.A, Floracopeia, Aadhunik Ayurveda Vitals, Kush Aroma.The market analytics report segments the vetiver oil market as follows:• By Sourceo Conventionalo Organic• By Formo Concentrateso Absoluteso Blends• By Applicationo Food and Beverageo Spa and Relaxation Centerso Cleaning and Homeo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Albert Vieille• Amphora Aromatics Ltd• Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic• Ultra International Limited• Kanta Enterprises Private Limited• Robertet• UniKode S.A.• Floracopeia• Aadhunik Ayurveda Vitals• Kush AromaExplore More Reports:• Pertile Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/perlite-market • Cyclopentane Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cyclopentane-market • Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/crude-oil-flow-improvers-market

