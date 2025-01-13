Sofwave Medical Reports Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Topline Financial Results

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, reports preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, for the period ended December 31, 2024.

Preliminary financial results

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue is expected to total between $18.2 million and $18.4 million, as compared to approximately $15.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of approximately 20% compared to the same period last year.

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), to improve the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company’s Pure Impact™ module uses EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave’s products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release (the “PR”) is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities of Sofwave Medical Ltd. (the “Company” or “Sofwave”) and should not be regarded as a recommendation or an opinion on such matters. The information included in this PR is not comprehensive and does not include all the information with respect to the Company and its business required for any decision concerning an investment in the Company’s securities. This PR includes forecasts, estimates, assessments, expectations and other information, intent or belief pertaining to future events and/or matters, which constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Securities Law 5728-1968, which is based on current expectations, projections and assumptions about future events. Actual results may differ materially due to variety of factors, some of which the Company has no control over and cannot be reasonably foreseen at this date, including, but not limited to the risk factors which are inherent to the Company’s activity, third party decisions, including regulatory authorities and engagements with third parties, as well as by developments in the economic environment and the external factors which impact the Company’s activity, which cannot be assessed in advance and are out of the Company’s control. Such information may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize in a manner significantly different to that forecast. Therefore, actual future results, performances or achievements of the Company may differ materially from what is or may be expressed or implied in this PR.

Legal Disclaimer:

