Porsche reports U.S. retail sales record in 2024

PCNA sold a record 76,167 new vehicles in the United States

Atlanta., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that 2024 retail deliveries in the United States totaled 76,167 vehicles – a new record – up one percent from the previous record set in 2023.

"The past year has marked a pivotal moment for PCNA,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. “Our brand continued to go from strength to strength, supported by unprecedented new ICE, Hybrid and BEV model introductions, including the new 911, the new Panamera, the new Taycan and the new Macan. As a result we were able to offer our customers the most diverse and complete range of cars in Porsche's history. I am grateful to every owner, every dealer and every employee for driving this success as our attention focuses on 2025 and the opportunities ahead of us."

Over the course of 2024 the two door sports cars posted significant gains. The 911 achieved a record of 14,128 retail sales, representing a 20.8 percent increase over 2023. Meanwhile, 718 deliveries totaled 5,698 units: a 25.9 percent increase over 2023. Together, two-door models accounted for 26 percent of all Porsche cars sold in the United States in 2024.

Cayenne sales totaled 22,432 units –a new record in the model’s history– and a 9.6 percent increase over 2023. Sales of the Macan totaled 25,180 units while Panamera sales totaled 3,982.

In addition, Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales came in at 43,249 for the calendar year, a 12 percent increase over 2023.

Model Oct - Dec Sales Full-Year 2023 2024 2023 2024 ALL 911 3,032 3,287 11,692 14,128 ALL 718 997 1,877 4,526 5,698 ALL TAYCAN 2,358 1,353 7,570 4,747 ALL PANAMERA 1,040 1,455 4,205 3,982 ALL CAYENNE 5,559 6,925 20,475 22,432 ALL MACAN 6,106 7,187 26,947 25,180 TOTAL 19,092 22,084 75,415 76,167

PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. PCNA is reporting new car sales from January 4, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Attachments

Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.401.4448 jarred.hopkins@porsche.us Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470.827.1201 external.jennifer.bixler@porsche.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.