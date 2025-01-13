VERSES to Release Atari Benchmark Results at World Economic Forum in Davos

Chief Scientist Karl Friston and Executive Team to be Featured at Key Events to Discuss Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next generation intelligent systems, today announces that Chief Scientist Karl Friston and members of their senior leadership team will be returning to The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025, taking place on January 20-24th in Davos, Switzerland, where they will participate in a number of meetings, panels and interviews.

During this event VERSES plans to release an update on the previously announced Atari 10K Challenge. Preliminary results have demonstrated that VERSES Active Inference-based models can achieve comparable or better performance than current state-of-the-art reinforcement learning models using just 90% less data (10k frames) and a fraction of the compute. The update will contain results and video demonstrations of VERSES meeting or exceeding human-level performance on multiple Atari games.

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius , is a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn , and X .

