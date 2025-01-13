Bridger Aerospace Confirms the Mobilization of Super Scooper Aircraft to California to Assist in Firefighting Efforts

BELGRADE, Mont., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today confirmed the mobilization of Bridger’s CL-415EAF “Super Scooper” aircraft to California to assist in firefighting efforts.

Sam Davis, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “I am proud of our team, which mobilized in record time to be prepared to assist and supplement the existing wildfire fighting efforts in California. The team completed required winter maintenance and related preparations, and with our first Scooper arriving in California over the weekend, this marks the earliest seasonal Scooper deployment in Company history. Our entire team is prepared to support the firefighting community in any way possible.”

The deployment resulted from a Task Order from the US Forest Service at the request of the State of California which is battling fires with unprecedented destruction unexpectedly early in the year. Super Scoopers are an extremely effective tool that economically and expeditiously deliver water to a fire, helping to increase firefighting efficiency, limit damage to property and habitat, and ultimately save lives.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com .

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

Pro-Bridger@prosek.com

Investor Contact

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

201-220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.