LifeVantage Launches 2025 Vision with “Drive ERA” Theme and International Expansion Plans for Evolve Compensation Plan and the MindBody GLP-1 System™

New Innovations and Incentives Empower Consultants to Accelerate Business Growth in 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, hosted its annual Global Kickoff on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Thousands of the company’s independent Consultants around the world joined the live broadcast to celebrate the company’s bold vision for 2025, which emphasized momentum, continued innovation, and international expansion of the MindBody GLP-1 System™. The company also announced that the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore markets will transition to the Evolve Compensation Plan on March 1, with Thailand, the final market to move to Evolve, planned for transition by the end of the fiscal year.

An energetic tone was set early in the broadcast by President and CEO Steve Fife, who introduced the 2025 theme: "Drive ERA." The theme’s core message encourages Consultants to build on the momentum of the previous year, find their internal motivations, and take proactive control of their success.

“Over the last several years and during the course of our LV360 transformation we’ve laid the foundation for growth by equipping our Consultants with tools to thrive," said Fife. "Now, in 2025, we’re challenging the field to leverage that momentum, lean into the possibilities ahead, set ambitious goals, and drive their businesses to new heights."

Highlights from the Global Kickoff Event

MindBody System™ International Rollout

LifeVantage announced the global launch schedule for its newest product innovation, the MindBody GLP-1 System™, starting in Japan on March 15, 2025. Consultants in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Europe, and Thailand will also have access to the product that same day, with the full launch and availability for customers coming April 24, 2025, coinciding with the company’s Global Convention.

Healthy Weight Stack Study Results

A major announcement at the event was the release of new findings from a third-party cell study on the synergy between the patent-pending MindBody GLP-1 System™ and the proprietary Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® which together comprise the Healthy Weight Stack . Results showed that the combination of the products not only amplified key benefits of each individual product, but also led to unexpected additional benefits through the activation of 22 new genes.*||

Key findings include:

Synergistic Organ Health Activation : 22 new genes were activated to help cells restore, rebuild, and renew optimal organ strength, structure, and communication to help the body think faster, feel stronger and age smarter. * ||



: 22 new genes were activated to help cells restore, rebuild, and renew optimal organ strength, structure, and communication to help the body think faster, feel stronger and age smarter. Enhanced Antioxidant Defense : Four additional antioxidant pathways were activated, supporting Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer’s ability to help cells make antioxidants they need to combat oxidative stress and promote cellular resilience. * ||



: Four additional antioxidant pathways were activated, supporting Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer’s ability to help cells make antioxidants they need to combat oxidative stress and promote cellular resilience. Amplified Fat Metabolism: Nine additional fat and fatty acid metabolism pathways were activated, improving MindBody GLP-1 System’s efficacy by optimizing the body’s ability to use and distribute fat effectively and enhancing the breakdown of unhealthy visceral fat in the midsection.*|| ‡



More details on the Healthy Weight Stack study were included in a press release that hit wires earlier today.

New and Updated Incentive Programs

LifeVantage introduced the Drive ERA Incentive, which runs from January to March 2025. The program rewards Consultants for achievements in enrolling, retaining, and advancing, building on the success of similar incentives that ran in calendar 2024.

Evolve Perks, the Consultant recognition program, was updated for 2025 with new rank maintenance gifts and Growth Summit qualification dates. Consultants in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines, can also work to qualify for an exclusive getaway to Vietnam.

"In 2025, our focus is on empowering Consultants to seize new opportunities, achieve ambitious goals, and create lasting impact," said Fife. "This is the year all LifeVantage markets will be on our industry-leading Evolve Compensation Plan as well as have access to the revolutionary MindBody GLP-1 System. It’s a pivotal moment for the entire LifeVantage community to turn vision into reality and elevate success."

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System™, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs.* Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Madeline Gossett, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 620-7673

lifevantage@cerconebrown.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

*|| Results based on a cell culture study on active ingredient blends in the MindBody GLP-1 System and Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer.

‡Results may vary. Typical weight loss using this product in a 12-week weight management program is 1–2 pounds per week. This product should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program.

