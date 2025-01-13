Enphase Energy Introduces IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, Delivering Three-Phase Backup Power in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced production shipments of its most powerful and versatile battery yet, the IQ® Battery 5P with FlexPhase, for customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is an all-in-one AC-coupled system that delivers reliable backup power and supports both single-phase and three-phase applications, providing unmatched flexibility to meet diverse home energy needs.

The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase starts at 5 kWh of capacity and can be configured up to 70 kWh. Each 5 kWh battery delivers continuous power of up to 3.84 kW in single-phase configuration and 1.28 kW per phase in three-phase configuration. The new battery can be configured to meet the needs of each homeowner, offering grid-tied support or backup power. It is designed to discharge up to two times the maximum continuous power for three seconds, enabling the operation of high-power devices during a grid outage when paired with the IQ® System Controller 3 INT. The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase comes with an industry-leading 15-year warranty in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

“We are proud to be collaborating with Enphase to introduce the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase to German homeowners,” said Timm Schweer, CEO of Timm & Flo Deine Sonnenprofis, an installer of Enphase products in Germany. “With its compatibility across single-phase and three-phase systems, we are excited to add such a flexible, reliable solution to support our customers' versatile home energy needs.”

“Energy independence is a top priority for Austrian homeowners, and the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase delivers on that promise,” said Bernhard Kokanovic, managing director at Salzburg PV. “Its ability to support high-demand appliances during outages, paired with industry-leading warranty terms, makes it a dependable choice for households seeking resilience and peace of mind.”

“In Switzerland, we are committed to providing powerful, reliable, and simple home energy products, and the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase checks all of these boxes,” said Yavuz Apak, CEO and project manager at Yavuz Energy GmbH, an installer of Enphase products in Switzerland. “We look forward to introducing this advanced battery technology to Swiss homeowners to provide them with reliable, flexible backup power.”

“Enphase is dedicated to providing advanced home energy solutions that prioritize innovation, efficiency, and safety,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “We are excited to work closely with our European installer network to empower homeowners with quality, flexible, and resilient energy storage solutions.”

For more information about the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, please review the websites for Germany and Austria, as well as product datasheets in German, French, and Italian for Switzerland.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com

