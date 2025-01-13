TTM Technologies Honors Community Service with the 2024 TTM Chair of Community Service Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), is pleased to announce the presentation of the 2024 TTM Chair of Community Service Award to: the TTM Zhongshan Volunteers Association. This award recognizes their exceptional dedication to community service and humanitarian initiatives, highlighting TTM's commitment to global community outreach.

In support of their efforts, TTM will contribute $20,000 to the Zhongshan Xiaolan Qizhi Special Education and Training Center, which assists special needs children and their families in Zhongshan, China.

The TTM Zhongshan Volunteers Association comprises employees from TTM’s Zhongshan facility. Founded in 2015, this dedicated group includes over 200 members focused on community service initiatives. Their efforts benefit orphaned children, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, poverty alleviation, and environmental improvements. The association has contributed over 35,000 volunteer hours and has been recognized as an Advanced Volunteer Service Team in Zhongshan City. In partnership with the Qizhi Special Education and Training Center, they provided teaching aids and organized activities for children with mental disabilities.

Established by TTM's Board of Directors and Executive Team in honor of Robert Klatell, the retired Board Chairman known for his legacy of community service, the annual Chair of Community Service Award celebrates employees who go above and beyond to positively impact their communities.

Shawn Powers, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, said, "We are incredibly proud of our Zhongshan employees for their unwavering dedication to service. Their hard work exemplifies the spirit of making a difference in our global community, and we are pleased to honor their achievements with this award."

Congratulations to the Zhongshan Volunteers Association for being awarded the 2024 TTM Chair of Community Service Award.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

