Nematicides market estimated to grow at a 9.80% CAGR attaining US$2.8 billion by 2030

NOIDA, INDIA, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global nematicides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.80% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.796 billion by 2030.Nematicides are a sort of pest management chemical and solution that is quickly gaining popularity in the global agricultural sector. It is a chemical substance used to control and eradicate parasites, worms, and other hazardous pests. Nematicides have significant applications in the global agricultural sector. Nematicides are widely employed to maintain crop health and plant productivity. Nematicides also help to increase yield by reducing worm populations. There are different varieties of innovative nematicides on the market, and many important players and manufacturers are investing significant cash in the creation of sustainable and ecologically friendly nematicides. This sort of chemical compound is mostly used to eliminate nematodes.Moreover, to protect crop seeds from nematode infestation, tiny doses of nematicides are used and spread throughout the field. Nematicides are applied at the most vital stage of plant or crop growth. Nematicides are administered precisely across a field. In terms of plant population density, they are used consistently.Growing consumer income, urbanisation, and awareness of health benefits associated with fruits and vegetables primarily stimulate the demand for high-value crops. Nematodes used in high-value crops include pome fruits, grapes, cotton, tomato, and maize, in addition to several other vegetables and decorative crops.Moreover, as most people are now concerned about the environment, pollution, and health risks due to a variety of conventional agrochemicals, the demand for natural biologicals is constantly increasing in all areas. Many consumers express a strong desire to use novel biocontrol treatments such as bionematicides to protect their crops from nematodes on-site. Nematodes damage crops and reduce farm yields and quality at an overall level. Such huge responses have been recorded from customers for these new biological products. Hence, there is increasing acceptance of such biological and alternative management products. Research and development divisions of prominent international companies are now trying to develop revolutionized products for specific targets, as well.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-nematicidess-market The global nematicides market is segmented by type into four major categories: Natural, organophosphorus, organochlorine, and others. The growth is driven by the global population increase that raises food demand. They effectively control soil pests and pathogens in stored products for optimum crop production and food security. However, the heightening concerns about food safety and quality have led to increasing regulatory restrictions on the use of this chemical throughout the food supply chain. Compliance with such regulations is now a matter of concern for stakeholders in the agricultural and food industry and, therefore, has increased the demand for safe and approved products.The global nematicides market by method category is segmented into hand dressing, spray, dipping vat, and others. The nematicide market is rising because it proves economical and effective in controlling nematodes, which are the mini pests that insert their roots into plants and result in greatly reduced yield. Sprayable nematicides offer the benefit that they can easily be applied, have an extension of distribution, and also penetrate deep into the soil; hence, they can be termed as the ideal choice among farmers seeking specific yet effective pest control. Sustainability is a growing trend in agriculture, and hence the manufacturers come up with greener, biodegradable, and bio-based spray formulations to limit their environmental effect while retaining efficiency.The global nematicides market by application category is segmented into industrial, animal husbandry, agriculture, and others. Agriculture is emerging with a very high growth rate, supported by the increasingly health and nutrition-literate populace that creates a demand for fresh and diverse fruits and vegetables. The health consciousness movement also pushes farmers to diversify their crop production portfolio and adopt the concept of sustainable farming. In addition, various stakeholders are developing and re-creating packaging and distribution channels for easy and pre-packaged fruits and vegetables owing to urban life and changing trends.Based on geography, the North American region is likely to increase significantly. The US market is expanding at a rapid pace due to the existence of several forms of nematode pesticides, which are affecting the growth of economically important crops. The country also has a higher per capita income, which plays a significant role in the market's growth. Farmers around the country are gradually adopting and investing in sustainable and environmentally friendly pesticides. Chemical fumigants continue to have a considerable market share, and soil fumigation is highly popular in the region.Furthermore, tighter laws in the Asia Pacific area drive demand for environmentally friendly options. The goal of phasing out HCFCs by 2040 and lowering HFCs by 85% by 2047 drives producers to develop low-GWP solutions. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global nematicides market that have been covered are Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, UPL Limited, Valent USA, Certis USA LLC, T. Stanes & Company Ltd, Valent Group, Vijaya Agro Industries, Grotech Production Ltd, Rigby Taylor Ltd, Manidharma Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Star Bio Science, Green Vision Life Sciences. Ltd, Star Bio Science, Green Vision Life Sciences.The market analytics report segments the global nematicides market as follows:• By Typeo Naturalo Organophosphoruso Organochlorineo Others• By Methodo Hand Dressingo Sprayo Dipping Vato Others• By Applicationso Industrialo Animal Husbandryo Agricultureo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Spaino United Kingdomo Franceo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Syngenta Crop Protection AG• Bayer AG• BASF SE• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.• UPL Limited• Valent USA• Certis USA LLC• T. Stanes & Company Ltd.• Valent Group• Vijaya Agro Industries• Grotech Production Ltd.• Rigby Taylor Ltd.• Manidharma Biotech Pvt. 