Patent and Trademark Office Issues Ensemble’s Latest Patent – Using AI to Improve Clinician and Patient Experience

Cincinnati, OH, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, ranked consistently as the number one revenue cycle managed services company for healthcare organizations, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Ensemble its 11th patent for its latest innovative technology to drive frictionless revenue cycle operations and world-class patient experiences. The latest patented technology enables dynamic data retrieval, autonomous summary generation, decisioning and automated action across a variety of systems, including hospital electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Combined with its patented Notes Wizard function, Ensemble’s generative AI technology automates accurate data exchange and intelligent actions between systems, adapting to changing conditions to improve automation over time. This technology has automated intelligent actions on approximately 25% of transactions in targeted categories.



“This is another step forward in revenue cycle automation and efficiency. Our latest patented technologies maximize the value of human intelligence by combining it with the latest AI technologies,” said Pieter Schouten, Chief Innovation Officer at Ensemble. “We’re continuing to leverage and customize our technology to the unique circumstances of healthcare providers so they can elevate the quality of every patient interaction and maximize the value of every operational transaction.”

"Appealing denials from payers has become so resource-intensive that many providers are abandoning the process entirely, resigning themselves to accepting reimbursement far below the value of the care they deliver and the costs outlined in their managed care contract,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. “Through this latest innovation, we’re helping providers combat unnecessary denials by justifying care decisions quickly and effectively at scale to alleviate that burden and ensure accurate, prompt payment so they can focus on delivering care and world-class patient experiences, not defending it.”

Ensemble was awarded its first of 11 U.S. patents for innovative process automation and data exchange capabilities in early 2021 and currently has ten additional patents pending for technological advancements in EIQ®, Ensemble’s revenue cycle intelligence engine. The firm has invested 2 million development hours over the past decade to build and refine EIQ to help eliminate barriers preventing fast, accurate payment for healthcare organizations. Ensemble collaborates with Microsoft and McKinsey's QuantumBlack to accelerate and deploy EIQ innovation securely at scale across millions of healthcare transactions.



Ensemble manages $37 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance and patient experience through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

To learn more about Ensemble’s RCM intelligence and innovation, visit EnsembleHP.com/rcm-intelligence.

About Ensemble

Ensemble is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country. Through a combination of 12,000+ certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

