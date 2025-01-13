A Promising First Year for the MTY Group Foundation/Fondation Groupe MTY





MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the course of its first year of operation, the MTY Group Foundation/Fondation Groupe MTY successfully fundraised over $140,000 for the community.

The largest fundraising event spearheaded by the MTY Foundation was its first annual golf tournament at Le Blainvillier Golf Club in September 2024, which welcomed 288 players and over 60 sponsors, raising over $100,000 for the Breakfast Club of Canada.

In June 2024, the MTY Foundation fundraised over $34,000 for “Pedal for Kids”, an event led by The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation, helping fund the inter-hospital pediatric transport project and supporting the pediatric education services team.

In December 2024, the MTY Foundation, in collaboration with The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, organized a toy drive with the goal of distributing over 300 gifts to sick children. All of MTY Group’s Montreal office contributed to the initiative, collecting over 300 gifts and bringing some cheer to the holiday season for children in need.

“It’s important for our teams to be able to directly contribute to making a difference. This initiative also allowed our employees to talk about the notion of sharing and helping each other with their own children,” said Renée St-Onge, MTY Group’s Chief Financial Officer and member of the MTY Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Furthermore, MTY Group employees were given the opportunity to contribute to the MTY Foundation throughout the year with discretionary donations in exchange for snacks in the MTY Group’s cafeteria or raffle tickets that were sold during the MTY Group’s Christmas festivities. This helped the MTY Foundation fundraise over $11,000.

The MTY Foundation extended its contributions through MTY Group’s Calgary office, with a $1,500 donation in connection with the 2024 Calgary Stampede. The Calgary Stampede supports programs such as The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts, Calgary Stampede Showband, Band of Outriders, and Calgary Stampede Showriders.

The MTY Foundation would like to thank everyone who contributed throughout 2024 and hopes to build upon the funds it raised in the new year.

“Without the participation of our employees and the collaboration of our partners, none of this would be possible. The MTY Foundation’s efforts are a great way to demonstrate one of MTY Group’s three core values: dedication,” said Éric Lefebvre, MTY Group’s President and CEO.

About the MTY Foundation

For the past year, the MTY Foundation has been supporting communities in need by providing them with what they require to foster their flourishing. The MTY Foundation is committed to social responsibility and aims to make a positive impact on various causes. Through its values and its commitment, it strives to provide anyone in need with the means to lead a healthier and more resilient life. “Nourish. Empower. Commit.” are the MTY Foundation’s pillars.

About The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation

The mission of the foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support the ongoing innovation in research, teaching, and clinical care at The Montreal Children’s Hospital, a world-renowned pediatric centre of the McGill University Health Centre, providing highly specialized healthcare. The Montreal Children’s Hospital is the first pediatric hospital in Quebec and the first to have built a state-of-the-art hospital, thanks to the support of the community. https://fondationduchildren.com

About the Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, the Breakfast Club of Canada has worked with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its sound governance and its promotion of local food products across Canada, the Club helps reach children in all provinces and territories across the country. https://www.clubdejeuner.org

About the “Pedal for Kids” Event

Pedal for Kids is one of the major fundraising activities of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation, but also one of the most fun. In teams, participants pedal on a giant 30-seat bike that rides through downtown streets to dynamic music. The goal is to raise funds for the inter-hospital pediatric transport project and to support the pediatric education services team. https://fondationduchildren.com/fr/evenements

About the Calgary Stampede

More than 3,000 dedicated volunteers are at the heart of the Calgary Stampede. They embody Western values by organizing events across the city, supporting community celebrations, and making the Calgary Stampede a large-scale outdoor show. In addition, the board of directors consists of unpaid volunteers who dedicate their time to managing the affairs of the Calgary Stampede. https://www.calgarystampede.com/

Contacts

https://foundationmtygroup.com/

fondation.mty.foundation@mtygroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcf1e793-48ba-4998-88a1-61a88beca75f

MTY Group MTY Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.