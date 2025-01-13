Top Political Strategists Join Forces to Launch New Digital Campaign Firm

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top strategists and content producers from across the political spectrum have joined forces to launch Shift Media Strategies (SHIFT), a new digital campaign firm offering a holistic suite of creative services to clients across Canada and the United States.

SHIFT’s corporate partners include former federal minister Monte Solberg, along with well-known political strategists Keith McLaughlin, Matt Solberg, and Michael Solberg. Stephen Taylor, a senior Conservative Party of Canada strategist and digital founder of its political movement, will serve as SHIFT’s chief technology officer and partner. Timothy Gerwing, former communications director for the United Conservative Caucus in Alberta, will serve as SHIFT’s creative director.

“SHIFT brings together some of the best and brightest minds from across the worlds of politics and public affairs, offering decades of combined experience in running successful campaigns and changing national sentiment around important issues that move markets and votes,” Gerwing said. “At SHIFT, we shape perceptions and steer discussions for companies and organizations who depend on managing stakeholder engagement. Our mission is to blend technology and creativity, empowering our clients to tell their own stories, rather than having their narratives shaped by others.”

SHIFT is the exclusive distributor of Flashbulb, a media intelligence system that provides the company and its clients with an unparalleled competitive edge. Flashbulb enables SHIFT clients to stay informed and to lead the conversation about what’s happening across the entire media and legislative landscape. By identifying the most relevant and impactful content in real time, Flashbulb equips SHIFT clients with the insights they need to stay ahead of and lead the narrative.

“Flashbulb revolutionizes how campaigns and communications teams operate,” said Taylor. “It doesn’t just monitor media – it provides actionable intelligence. With Flashbulb, our clients can anticipate issues, create timely responses, and lead the conversation wherever it’s happening. It’s the ultimate competitive advantage for anyone looking to make an impact.”

SHIFT is a private corporation in Canada, with offices in Toronto and western Canada. To learn more about how SHIFT can transform your campaigns, communications and media intelligence, visit ShiftMedia.co. For media inquiries, to schedule a demo of Flashbulb, or to explore working with us, contact us at hello@shiftmedia.co. Your story is being told. We think you should be the one telling it.





SHIFT Strategists Stephen Taylor, Timothy Gerwing, Matt Solberg, Monte Solberg, Keith McLaughlin, and Michael Solberg round out SHIFT's leadership team.

