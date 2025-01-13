Move Digital CEO Kristof Schöffling Leads AI Revolution in 2025

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move Digital founder and CEO Kristof Schöffling, Diplomat and Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to Thailand, is setting a groundbreaking trajectory for 2025, focusing on delivering consumer-centric AI applications. Under Schöffling's visionary leadership, Move Digital is dedicated to making artificial intelligence more accessible and impactful in everyday life, ensuring it becomes more than just a buzzword for the masses.





Schöffling, a serial tech entrepreneur with over a decade of experience and a proven track record of successful exits in the technology sector, has consistently demonstrated his ability to transform emerging technologies into widely adopted solutions. His expertise is further amplified by his esteemed government role as a diplomat, which allows him to bridge private sector innovation with public sector impact.

In 2025, Move Digital is channeling its efforts into AI-driven applications aimed at empowering end users globally. These applications focus on simplifying daily tasks and improving convenience in everyday life, enhancing accessibility for people across all demographics. Schöffling's approach is to demystify AI, ensuring its transformative potential is realized by users worldwide. The company's applications are distributed globally, bringing the benefits of AI to households, businesses, and individuals alike.

"Artificial intelligence should be more than a concept reserved for tech enthusiasts or corporations. At Move Digital, we're committed to delivering AI solutions that seamlessly integrate into daily life, offering tangible value and convenience to end users," Schöffling stated.

Collaborating with Governments and Family Offices

In addition to spearheading Move Digital's AI initiatives, Schöffling is actively working with family offices and governments in key regions, including Monaco, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Bangkok. His role involves advising on AI integration into existing frameworks and consulting on the latest advancements in blockchain technology. By fostering these collaborations, Schöffling aims to create synergies between public and private sectors, accelerating innovation and adoption.

Schöffling's dual focus on AI and blockchain demonstrates his commitment to driving meaningful technological progress. As Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to Thailand, he continues to utilize his knowledge and network to strengthen trade relations and advocate for a digitized economy in Vanuatu. His efforts include exploring Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) implementation and building intergovernmental connections to foster economic growth.

About Kristof Schöffling

Kristof Schöffling's entrepreneurial journey spans over a decade, during which he has launched and led numerous successful ventures in the tech space. His work at Move Digital has consistently pushed the boundaries of decentralized ledger technology (DLT), particularly at the intersection of gaming and blockchain innovation (GameFi). With his current focus on AI applications, Schöffling continues to demonstrate his ability to adapt to emerging trends and create impactful solutions that benefit global users.

About Move Digital

Move Digital Limited is a leading technology company specializing in AI applications, decentralized ledger technology, and white-label development services. By combining innovative technologies with consumer-focused solutions, Move Digital aims to redefine the intersection of technology and everyday life. The company operates globally, delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower individuals and organizations alike.

