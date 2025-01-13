Submit Release
Senator Imee R. Marcos Pahayag tungkol sa INC Peace Rally

January 13, 2025
January 13, 2025

Senator Imee R. Marcos Pahayag tungkol sa INC Peace Rally

Hindi ito taliwas sa paghihiwalay ng simbahan at ng estado. Hindi pinagbabawal ang pagdaraos ng peace rally. Sa katunayan, ito ay hinihikayat pa nga ng kalayaan sa pamamahayag na nakapaloob sa ating Saligang Batas.

This is not against the separation between the Church and the State. The peace rally is sanctioned, and in fact, encouraged, by the Free Speech clause of our Constitution.

