PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release

January 13, 2025 Senator Imee R. Marcos Pahayag tungkol sa INC Peace Rally Hindi ito taliwas sa paghihiwalay ng simbahan at ng estado. Hindi pinagbabawal ang pagdaraos ng peace rally. Sa katunayan, ito ay hinihikayat pa nga ng kalayaan sa pamamahayag na nakapaloob sa ating Saligang Batas. **** This is not against the separation between the Church and the State. The peace rally is sanctioned, and in fact, encouraged, by the Free Speech clause of our Constitution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.