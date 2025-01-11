Presidential Office thanks White House for its statement on enduring US commitment to Indo-Pacific region

TAIWAN, January 11 - Details 2025-01-09 President Lai meets Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute delegation On the morning of January 9, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI). In remarks, President Lai thanked RRPFI President David Trulio and members of RRPFI for remaining undaunted by China’s threats and sanctions, and lending great support to Taiwan. He emphasized that facing the continued expansion of authoritarianism, Taiwan will actively implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan to preserve regional peace and stability, safeguard the values of democracy and freedom, and advance worldwide prosperity and development. President Lai expressed hope that they can continue to collaborate to promote the development of Taiwan-United States relations and put RRPFI’s principles into practice. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, let me warmly welcome President Trulio, who is leading this delegation from RRPFI to Taiwan. And on behalf of all the people of Taiwan, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences in wake of the ongoing fires in California. I hope that they can be put out swiftly so that harm is reduced, and I hope that those who are injured are able to receive timely help. President Reagan was a staunch friend of Taiwan. The Six Assurances he put forward in 1982 and the Taiwan Relations Act passed by Congress in 1979 form the bedrock of Taiwan-US relations. The incorporation of the Six Assurances into the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018 further established bipartisan, bicameral, and cross-agency US support for Taiwan. With authoritarianism continuing to expand, President Reagan’s conviction of peace through strength is proving to be especially crucial as democracies unite to protect freedom, democracy, peace, and the rules-based international order. RRPFI honors President Reagan’s legacy by championing such principles as individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride. Many of you have served previous US administrations as part of national security teams, and many of you are longstanding friends of Taiwan. I sincerely hope that we can continue to collaborate to promote the development of Taiwan-US relations and put RRPFI’s principles into practice. I also want to extend particular gratitude to President Trulio and RRPFI for lending great support to Taiwan. Undaunted by China’s threats and sanctions, you warmly welcomed former President Tsai Ing-wen to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library during her stopover in California in April 2023 and arranged a delegation to visit Taiwan in October of the same year. As for the continued expansion of authoritarianism, Taiwan will meet it head on, and uphold President Reagan’s spirit of peace through strength. We will actively implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan by strengthening national defense, building economic security, and demonstrating stable and principled cross-strait leadership, as well as promoting values-based diplomacy. Bolstering Taiwan’s cooperation with the US and other democracies will preserve regional peace and stability, safeguard the values of democracy and freedom, and advance worldwide prosperity and development. President Trulio then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for his warm welcome and saying that he and the delegation are deeply honored to be with him in Taiwan, along with so many top leaders in his administration. President Trulio added that they are proud to advance President Reagan’s legacy and timeless principles, and our collective shared values. President Trulio indicated that President Reagan visited Taiwan twice before he became president. Acknowledging what President Lai stated, he noted that it was President Reagan’s administration that developed what became known as the Six Assurances, a framework that to this day serves as the foundation of relations between the US and Taiwan. More broadly, President Trulio said, President Reagan knew that America’s strength and the strength of its allies and friends are key to global peace, prosperity, and security. He said President Reagan also knew that societies that provide economic opportunity and democracy offer a better life for their citizens. In fact, he stated, President Reagan said that freedom is not the sole prerogative of a lucky few, but the inalienable and universal right of all human beings. President Trulio went on to say that Taiwan’s open society and thriving democracy make the commitment to freedom here plain for all to see. President Trulio noted that RRPFI had the honor of visiting Taipei in October 2023, when the delegation met then-President Tsai. He said that their return visit to Taipei at the start of 2025 comes at a crucial time, and that part of what makes that timing so significant is that there will be a new administration inaugurated in Washington in about 10 days. Over the course of their visits to Taiwan, President Trulio said, it has been plain to see that Taiwan stands strong as a vibrant democracy, with political parties sharing a commitment to democratic principles. He said it is also plain to see that Taiwan’s advanced economy and global technological leadership present positive opportunities for the US. He added that it is also plain to see that the security situation across the Taiwan Strait demands a continued commitment to peace through strength, including through robust partnership with Taiwan and sustained US deterrence. President Trulio stated that he looks forward to addressing the opportunities and challenges facing Taiwan and the US, and is confident that together, we will further well into the future our shared commitment to freedom and democracy, economic opportunity, and security and stability. The delegation also included RRPFI Washington Director Roger Zakheim, Director of the Alexander Hamilton Center for Classical and Civic Education at the University of Florida William Inboden, Palantir Technologies Senior Counselor Jamie Fly, former Deputy White House Staff Secretary Catherine Bellah, Anduril Industries Policy Director Dustin Walker, Hudson Institute Adjunct Fellow Alexander Benard, RRPFI Policy Director Rachel Hoff, and RRPFI Digital Strategy and Communications Director James Rogers.

Details 2025-01-09 President Lai receives credentials from new Guatemala Ambassador Luis Raúl Estévez López On the morning of January 6, President Lai Ching-te received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Luis Raúl Estévez López. In remarks, President Lai welcomed the ambassador to his new post and thanked Guatemala for its long-term support for Taiwan’s international participation. President Lai also stated that Taiwan and Guatemala have many cooperative achievements in areas such as medicine and public health, agricultural technology, education, and culture. He expressed hope for advancement in bilateral economic and trade exchanges and for continued mutual support to promote prosperity and development. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am delighted to be here today at the Presidential Office to receive the credentials of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala Luis Raúl Estévez López. Last year, the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Guatemala celebrated the 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and I want to offer a warm welcome to Ambassador Estévez as he takes up his new post at this important juncture to witness our diplomatic friendship reach a new milestone. Ambassador Estévez is an outstanding senior diplomat with extensive experience, having served as permanent representative to both the Organization of American States and the International Court of Justice, and his posting to Taiwan shows how much President Bernardo Arévalo values our diplomatic ties. Based on the firm foundation built over the last nine decades, combined with Ambassador Estévez’ ample 32 years of diplomatic experience, I look forward to taking the friendship between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Guatemala to the next level. I want to emphasize that over the past few years, exchanges between Taiwan and Guatemala have grown closer, with extensive cooperative achievements in areas such as medicine and public health, agricultural technology, education, and culture. In October last year, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) led a delegation to Guatemala and met with President Arévalo, continuing to deepen our bilateral diplomatic ties through action. At the beginning of President Arévalo’s term of office, I congratulated him via videoconference on behalf of the people of Taiwan, and expressed hope for continued advancement in bilateral economic and trade exchanges. First Lady Lucrecia Peinado also came to Taiwan to take part in the National Day celebrations, and we all fondly remember her visit. I want to thank the government of Guatemala for continuing over the long term to speak up for Taiwan through various means on numerous international occasions in support of our international participation. I also hope that in the new year, with the support and assistance of Ambassador Estévez, Taiwan and Guatemala will continue to provide mutual support to promote prosperity and development in both countries. I would also like to ask Ambassador Estévez to convey Taiwan’s thanks and greetings to President Arévalo and First Lady Peinado. I hope that your work in Taiwan will go smoothly. Ambassador Estévez then delivered remarks, saying that he is honored to be able to present his credentials to President Lai in person. He then conveyed greetings to President Lai from Guatemalan President Arévalo and wished the Republic of China (Taiwan) great prosperity. The presentation of credentials, he said, is a symbol of how much Guatemala cherishes our bilateral diplomatic ties and that his country intends to maintain and strengthen our long-term, carefully cultivated relationship as it looks forward to even more friendly relations in the future. Ambassador Estévez mentioned that, as President Lai had just said, Guatemala and the Republic of China (Taiwan) recently celebrated the 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Over such a long period of time, he said, both countries have built up close and sincere exchanges and interactions, strengthening bilateral friendship through continued cooperation. The spirit of developing and strengthening bilateral relations is rooted in a shared love of peace, pursuit of democracy, and mutually beneficial relations between Guatemala and Taiwan, as well as respect for the universal values and principles of international law conducive to harmonious coexistence among nations. Ambassador Estévez stated that Taiwan and Guatemala have maintained friendly relations for 90 years based on the principles of respect for the right of peoples to self-determination, national sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations and that these principles are the foundation for the continuous development and strengthening of our mutually beneficial bilateral friendship. The ambassador expressed hope that future generations in Guatemala and Taiwan will recognize efforts by both sides to foster bilateral relations, helping consolidate the friendship between our nations in the future, benefitting our peoples and creating greater well-being. On behalf of the people and government of Guatemala, Ambassador Estévez thanked the Republic of China (Taiwan) for all the assistance it has provided over the years. He also reiterated that he is extremely honored to be appointed as Guatemala’s ambassador to Taiwan by President Arévalo and that he will do his utmost to continue strengthening and expanding our bilateral friendship. Ambassador Estévez closed his remarks by expressing best wishes for the prosperity of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Guatemala and for our enduring diplomatic ties.

Details 2025-01-09 President Lai meets Brookings Institution delegation On the morning of December 19, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Brookings Institution. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan is situated at a crucial point in the first island chain, standing on the frontline of a network of island democracies, and will continue to implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan to ensure Taiwan’s security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The president said that moving ahead through a complex global landscape, Taiwan looks forward to cooperating with the United States and other democracies, serving as a force for good, and promoting global democracy and prosperity. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I would first like to wish Brookings Institution President Cecilia Rouse, who is visiting Taiwan for the first time, a very happy birthday. Thank you for leading a delegation to Taiwan, especially on such a special day, and I hope this visit is a great success. I would also like to welcome back Vice President Suzanne Maloney, who visited Taiwan in August, and thank John L. Thornton China Center Director Ryan Hass for his longstanding support for Taiwan. The Brookings Institution is a prominent think tank, and the research it contributes is not only greatly utilized in the US government, but also deeply impacts the international political and economic landscape. We hope that President Rouse’s visit will help Taiwan continue to enjoy support from your institution. Global strategy has become increasingly complex in recent years. Authoritarian regimes such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran continue to converge. And their coordinated actions in various regions have grown more aggressive, showing that expanding authoritarianism poses challenges shared by the entire world. Therefore, we must stand together. China continues to increase its pressure on Taiwan through military activities in an attempt to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We wholeheartedly thank the US and other democracies for showing support for democratic Taiwan and for publicly expressing concern over China’s actions, which disrupt peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is situated at a crucial point in the first island chain, standing on the frontline of a network of island democracies. We will continue to implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan to ensure Taiwan’s security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. We will continue to strengthen our national defense, whether it is through boosting our self-sufficiency in national defense or through external military procurement. We will also continue to strengthen our economic resilience and stand together with the democratic community to demonstrate the strength of deterrence, prevent war, and achieve peace through strength. On the condition of parity and dignity, Taiwan is also willing to conduct exchanges and cooperate with China to promote peaceful development. Last week, the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade officially came into effect, marking a significant milestone in bilateral trade and economic relations. And the fruitful outcomes that Taiwan and the US are creating are not only limited to this domain, but also extend to such areas as security, education, and culture. Moving ahead through a complex global landscape, we look forward to cooperating with the US and other democracies, serving as a force for good, and promoting global democracy and prosperity. President Rouse then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for sharing his insights with the delegation, and for the birthday wishes. She indicated that she is visiting Taiwan and Japan as part of her first major overseas trip as president of the Brookings Institution, and that this decision reflects Taiwan’s important role as a central actor in the global economy, a close partner of the US, and a key factor in the preservation of peace and stability in Asia. President Rouse said that this visit comes at a time of transition in the US, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to office on January 20. While America’s political leadership changes every four years, she said, the shared interests and values that bind our two peoples together endure. The president said that through their meeting with President Lai and other leaders in Taiwan, the delegation looks forward to better understanding perspectives from Taiwan on strengthening US-Taiwan relations and supporting Taiwan’s peace and prosperity. These insights, she said, will strengthen their research in keeping with the Brookings Institution’s longstanding tradition of nonpartisanship and independence. To close, President Rouse thanked President Lai once again for welcoming the delegation.

Details 2025-01-09 President Lai meets parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Senate Marshal Michał Kamiński of Poland On the morning of December 10, President Lai Ching-te met with a parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Senate Marshal Michał Kamiński of the Republic of Poland. In remarks, President Lai thanked the Parliament of Poland for its strong and longstanding support for Taiwan regardless of party affiliation. He also stated that Taiwan, as a responsible member of the international community, is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability, and will continue to deepen the partnership with Poland to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy. In the future, he stated, Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation in many areas and create new milestones in Taiwan-Poland relations. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, I want to offer a warm welcome to Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński and his delegation. This is the first time the Parliament of Poland has organized a delegation to visit Taiwan since the election in mid-October last year. The delegation includes six members of various parties from the Polish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Group, which is a significant factor in promoting the development of Taiwan-Poland relations. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I want to thank you all for supporting Taiwan through action. This is Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński’s third visit to Taiwan. He has not only long paid close attention to cross-strait issues, but has also shown an admirable opposition to authoritarianism and strong support for democratic Taiwan. With Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński’s support, for example, in July of 2022 the Polish Senate’s Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee and its Social Policy and Health Committee passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization. Last year and this year, with the help of Chair Krzysztof Truskolaski, the Polish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Group issued a joint statement supporting Taiwan’s international participation. I want to express sincere gratitude to the Parliament of Poland for its strong and longstanding support for Taiwan regardless of party affiliation, and for letting the international community see Taiwan’s ability and determination to actively contribute to the world. Today is Human Rights Day. In the past, Taiwan and Poland have both fought against authoritarianism and pursued democracy and freedom. We are now also facing the challenge of expanding authoritarianism. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability, and we will continue to deepen our partnership with Poland to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy. In March of this year, Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao visited Poland in the capacity of vice president-elect. I want to thank Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński and many of our distinguished guests here today for attending a luncheon with the vice president and enhancing Taiwan-Poland bilateral exchanges. Last month, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) led nearly 30 representatives from Taiwan vendors to Poland to participate in the Polish-Taiwanese Economic Cooperation Forum and also announced that bilateral business exchanges between Taiwan and Poland will be strengthened through codeshare flights. In the future, Taiwan and Poland will continue to deepen cooperation in many areas and create new milestones in bilateral relations. Once again, I welcome the delegation led by Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński to Taiwan. I wish all of our distinguished guests a smooth and successful trip. Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for his time. He pointed out that the Polish language has a beautiful term, “solidarność” (solidarity), which is also a gift that Poland has given to the world. He noted that the delegation for this trip represents the members of the parliament chosen through free and democratic elections and the people of Poland. He emphasized that the solidarity of representatives who are chosen just as they are in Taiwan is not only the most important similarity between Poland and Taiwan, but also reflects the friendship and values that we share. The ultimate goal is to maintain global stability and peace, he said, and in other words, Poland and Taiwan share a common desire for core values based on peace and order. Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński said that it is precisely because Poland and Taiwan share universal values of freedom, democracy, and peace that, in addition to political cooperation, the two sides also cooperate in other areas. Taiwan-Poland economic, trade, and cultural cooperation have also grown increasingly close, he added. Poland welcomes investment from Taiwan, he said, and he believes that ties will be even closer in the future. Through codeshare flights, he pointed out, flight services will be provided between Taiwan and Poland, which is also an important milestone in Taiwan-Poland relations. Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński said that Taiwan and Poland are geographically far apart and the delegation has traveled a long way to Taiwan, so they were deeply touched by the warm reception they received here, for which they would like to once again express their sincere gratitude. The visiting delegation also included Polish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Group Deputy Chair Beata Małecka-Libera and group members Andrzej Gawron, Konrad Frysztak, Krzysztof Lipiec, and Łukasz Osmalak of the Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament). The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Polish Office in Taipei Director Cyryl Kozaczewki.

Details 2025-01-09 President Lai meets delegation led by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt On the morning of December 9, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. In remarks, President Lai thanked Governor Stitt and the Oklahoma Legislature for their high regard for Taiwan and support for its international participation. The president stated that deepening Taiwan-United States relations is not only about meeting one another’s needs in terms of economics, trade, investment, or industrial supply chain cooperation; it is also about jointly upholding the values of freedom and democracy. Looking ahead, he said, we hope to further enhance exchanges in such fields as energy, trade, and bilateral investment, emphasizing that together, we can open up excellent prospects and work hand in hand to promote democracy, peace, and prosperity. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I warmly welcome Governor Stitt, who has chosen Taiwan as the first stop on his maiden trip to Asia. I also hope that this visit will drive even closer cooperation in Taiwan and Oklahoma’s economic and trade partnership. Last week, I visited diplomatic allies the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau and made transit stops in Hawaii and Guam. I am very grateful to the US government for the assistance it lent. It is a great delight to be able to welcome good friends from the United States to the Presidential Office so soon after returning home. Taiwan and Oklahoma signed a sister-state agreement in 1980, nearly 45 years ago. In May this year, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a resolution recognizing the friendly ties between Oklahoma and Taiwan, celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, and supporting Taiwan’s international participation. I want to thank Governor Stitt and the Oklahoma Legislature for their high regard and support for Taiwan. Thanks to Governor Stitt’s backing, Taiwan and Oklahoma enjoy close cooperation across a range of fields. Last year, for example, Taiwan and the Oklahoma State Department of Education renewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on education cooperation. This September, an Oklahoman delegation visited Taiwan to strengthen cooperation in the drone industry. During this trip, Governor Stitt will sign an agreement on economic, energy, and trade cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Affairs. These examples demonstrate that, although we are some 12,000 kilometers apart, friendship and exchanges between Taiwan and Oklahoma cannot be restrained by distance. I would also like to declare our admiration for Governor Stitt’s firm position on resisting expanding authoritarianism. I believe all of our distinguished guests would agree that deepening Taiwan-US relations is not only about meeting one another’s needs in terms of economic, trade, investment, or industrial supply chain cooperation; it is also about jointly upholding the values of freedom and democracy. Looking ahead, we hope to further enhance exchanges in such fields as energy, trade, and bilateral investment. Together, we can open up excellent prospects and work hand in hand to promote democracy, peace, and prosperity. In closing, I want to thank Governor Stitt and our distinguished guests for their visit. Oklahoma is a place of great beauty, with its abundance of natural scenery and human culture. I also invite you all to visit Taiwan again in the future and see some of our other cities. You can always be sure of a very warm reception. In the meantime, I wish you all a fruitful trip. Governor Stitt then delivered remarks, thanking President Lai for the honor to be here with him and for the warm welcome. He noted that he is pleased to be here to strengthen the bonds between Oklahoma and Taiwan, emphasizing that he cannot wait to go back and tell Oklahomans about coming to Taiwan. He said that Taiwan is an economic success story, pointing out that its high-tech economy, research and development, and electronics and metal manufacturing sectors are well known, not only to Oklahoma but well respected all around the world. Governor Stitt said that Taiwan is one of Oklahoma’s biggest trading partners, which has been beneficial for both of us. Oklahoma and Taiwan share a sister-state relationship established in 1980, he said, and that relationship has resulted in numerous mutually beneficial exchanges among government, businesses, and culture. In April this year, he remarked, he was delighted to host Taiwan representatives to the US and a delegation of industry representatives to Oklahoma to discuss collaboration in the aerospace sector. Governor Stitt also remarked that in October this year a delegation of drone and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) companies from Oklahoma visited Taiwan to explore ways to partner with Taiwanese companies. He stated that an MOU was signed by several companies, and that Oklahoma and Taiwan are now cooperating to strengthen supply chains. He noted that the aerospace sector in Oklahoma, which they are so proud of, is also a tech innovation hub specializing in autonomous technologies, which he believes is very important to Taiwan. The governor said that they look forward to finding further ways to collaborate with Taiwan in the autonomous UAS technologies sector. Today, he stated, he is honored to sign this MOU between Taiwan and the state of Oklahoma to further strengthen our cooperation around aerospace, drones and UAS, energy, and the critical mineral supply chain. He said that they look forward to working together to increase trade and investment opportunities and bring prosperity to the people of Taiwan and Oklahoma. The delegation also included Senior Advisor and Director of the Washington, D.C. Office for the Governor of Oklahoma Christina Lepore.