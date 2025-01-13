Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size Poised for USD 1.37 billion Milestone by 2030 At a CAGR of 5.4%

Fetal Bovine Serum 2025

Rapid increase in culture media consumption in emerging economies and increase in investments for R&D activities across the globe fuel the global Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Fetal Bovine Serum Market generated $796.25 million in 2020, and is proposed to reach $1.37 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐦?Increase in R&D investments, rise in demand for fetal bovine sera, and increase in biopharmaceutical production fuel the global fetal bovine serum market. On the other hand, ethical and scientific concerns toward the collection of fetal bovine serum and rise in the use of alternatives hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential of developing countries creates several opportunities.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐅𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)• Danaher (Cytiva)• HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd• Sera Scandia (Biowest)• Bio-Techne• Atlas Biologicals• Sartorius (Biological Industries)• PAN-BiotechRocky Mountain Biologicals• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://alliedmarketresearch.com/fetal-bovine-serum-market 𝐅𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞t 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –The report segments the global fetal bovine serum market on the basis of application, end-user, and region.Based on application, the biopharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers segments such as the human & animal vaccine and others.Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021-2030. The report also covers segments such as the institute and others.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The global fetal bovine serum market across the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5261 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.com 