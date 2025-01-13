Protein Assays Market Size Poised for USD 4,449.02 million Milestone by 2032 At a CAGR of 6.5%

Protein Assays Market 2025

market growth is driven by rise in prevalence of cancer, diabetes & rise in adoption of protein assay tools by healthcare providers for disease diagnosis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Protein Assays Market by Product Type (Kits & Reagents and Instruments & Accessories), Technology (Absorbance Based Protein Assay, Colorimetric Based Protein Assay and Fluorometric Based Protein Assay) Application (Drug Discovery and Development and Disease Diagnosis), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Laboratories and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032″. According to the report, the global protein assays market was valued at $2,377.93 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4,449.02 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲𝐬?The increase in incidence of chronic disease is escalating demand for advance diagnostic measures and rise in the number of R&D activities in the field of proteomics acts as a key driving factor for the growth of the global protein assays market. However, the high cost associated with protein assays kits and lack of standardized protocols for protein assay are expected to hamper the growth of protein assays market. On the contrary, increase in demand for personalized medicine and technological advancement with ongoing R&D activities are expected to create immense opportunities for the expansion of the global market in the future.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Sartorius AG• Agilent Technologies, Inc.• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Perkin Elmer Inc.• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.• Abcam PLC• Cell Signaling Technology• Merck KGaA• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc• Bio-Techne𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06187 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –Based on product type, the kits & reagents segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global protein assays market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing need for comprehensive drug discovery and disease diagnostic activities, technological advancements, and the expanding applications of protein assays in healthcare, research, and pharmaceutical industries. However, the instruments & accessories segment is projected to attain significant growth with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to technological advancements, increased demand for comprehensive diagnostic solutions, cost-efficiency, and the expanding applications in both clinical and research settings.Based on technology, the absorbance-based protein assays segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global protein assays market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the advantages offered by absorbance-based protein assay technology such as it has a dynamic range, to detect a wide range of protein concentrations and are often cost-effective compared to other protein quantification methods, such as fluorescence-based assays. However, the colorimetric based protein assays segment is projected to attain a fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 202 to 2032, owing to availability of a large number of key market players that provide colorimetric based protein assay solutions.Based on application, the drug discovery and development segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global protein assays market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on research fields such as drug discovery, genomics, and proteomics. However, the disease diagnosis segment is projected to attain a fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 202 to 2032, owing to rise in prevalence of cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders, and an increase in utilization of protein assays for the early-stage detection of cancer.Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global protein assays market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively involved in developing and marketing protein assays and the surge in demand for personalized medicine and easy availability of protein assay kits & reagents. However, the others segment is projected to attain a fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the number of R&D activities in the field of protein assays, rapid adoption of protein assays to enhance disease modeling process and to understand biological processes.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global protein assays market revenue. This is attributed to surge in prevalence of chronic disorders, rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic tools, well-defined regulatory framework and observation guidelines, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and strong presence of key players providing protein assays instruments and kits & reagents. Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global protein assays market revenue. This is attributed to surge in prevalence of chronic disorders, rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic tools, well-defined regulatory framework and observation guidelines, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and strong presence of key players providing protein assays instruments and kits & reagents. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to high unmet needs, surge in geriatric population that increases the incidence rate of chronic disease and cancer, improving healthcare spending, lower cost of products and tests, and increase in the investment by the major companies in the developing countries. 