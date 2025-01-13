Simplism Exploration by Jinqiao Ouyang Wins Iron in A' Interior Design Awards

Simplism Exploration

Jinqiao Ouyang's Innovative Villa Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interior design, has announced Jinqiao Ouyang 's "Simplism Exploration" as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Ouyang's villa project, which showcases a masterful approach to interior space optimization and aesthetic appeal.Ouyang's "Simplism Exploration" villa design resonates with current trends in the interior design industry, emphasizing minimalism, functionality, and the effective use of space. The project aligns with industry standards while pushing boundaries through its innovative layout, material selection, and attention to detail. This award-winning design offers practical benefits to both users and the industry, setting a new benchmark for residential interior design.The "Simplism Exploration" villa stands out for its unique approach to simplicity and harmony. Ouyang skillfully incorporates elements of wabi-sabi aesthetics, creating a clean and graceful living space that balances classic and contemporary design. The thoughtful layout optimizes daily life needs while maintaining a sense of tranquility and order. The designer's years of experience shine through in the seamless integration of functionality and visual appeal.Winning the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Jinqiao Ouyang's design prowess and dedication to his craft. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within QiaoXi Space Design, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of residential interior design. The award also motivates the brand's team to continue striving for excellence, setting new standards in the industry.Interested parties may learn more about Jinqiao Ouyang's award-winning "Simplism Exploration" villa design at:About QiaoXi Space DesignQiaoxi Design, co-founded by designer Ouyang Jinqiao and partner Ouyang Yuqian in Chengdu in 2017, is a cross-border design studio that firmly believes in the concept of "design follows fate." The studio advocates for design without regional limitations, providing unique and forward-looking interior design services worldwide. Their portfolio includes space design, old house renovation, commercial space creative planning, small building renovation, interior integrated design, and soft furnishings. Since its inception, Qiaoxi Design has completed projects in various locations, including Florence, Greece, Singapore, Shenzhen, and Beijing, earning numerous domestic and international design awards and media recognition.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and a commitment to improving quality of life. This recognition is a testament to the skill, dedication, and expertise of the designers, highlighting their capacity to integrate industry best practices and deliver solutions that make a positive impact on society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the highest standards of quality and innovation. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to inspire future trends and contribute to the advancement of the interior design field. Since its inception in 2008, the A' Design Award has been driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://interiorcompetitions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.