BCG Vaccine Market Size Poised for USD 74.26 Million Milestone by 2030 At a CAGR of 4.8%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " 𝐁𝐂𝐆 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝐏𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 (𝟎-𝟏𝟖 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 (𝟏𝟗-𝟑𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎."The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.BCG Vaccine Market Size was Valued at USD 46.63 Million in 2020 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 74.26 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in prevalence of tuberculosis, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries, and technological advancement in the field of vaccine research drive the growth of the global BCG vaccine market. On the other hand, certain side effects and global shortage of the vaccine impede the growth to some extent. However, untapped market opportunities in developing economies have been highly beneficial for the market growth.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4419 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐁𝐂𝐆 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬• AJ Biologics• China National group corporation (Sinopharm)• Greensignal Biopharma Limited• Intervax Ltd.• Japan BCG Laboratory• Merck & Co., Inc.• Sanofi• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.• Stetens Serum Institute• Torlak Institute of Virology𝐁𝐂𝐆 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧By demographics, the pediatrics segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global BCG vaccine market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to an increase in the prevalence of tuberculosis, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries, and technological advancements in the field of vaccine research.By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global BCG vaccine market. The same region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, and developments in the R&D sector in the region

Key Benefits for Stakeholders
• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current BCG vaccine Market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
• An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.
• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global the BCG vaccine market is provided.
• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2022 to 2032, in terms of value.
• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.
• Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding competitive outlook of the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-
• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA) 