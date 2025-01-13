Plant-Based Protein Market Set to Surge: Projected Growth to USD 42.5 Billion by 2034 at an 8.6% CAGR

Plant-Based Protein Market Plant-Based Protein Market Region-wise Analysis

The plant-based protein market is experiencing growth driven by rising consumer demand for sustainable, health-conscious, and alternative dietary options

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Plant-Based Protein Market to Hit USD 18.6 Billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 8.6% Through 2034. The global shift toward alternative protein sources is driving manufacturers to innovate and expand their market presence. One key strategy has been increasing production capacities to meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for meat alternatives.In response, companies are making significant investments in new facilities to scale up production efficiently. Additionally, rising awareness of the environmental impact of animal farming, combined with a growing preference for high-protein diets, is fueling the demand for sustainable and feasible protein alternatives.In addition to environmental concerns, consumers are actively looking for plant-based protein sources because of their proven health advantages. Furthermore, consuming more plant-based protein and less meat-based protein lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, and various malignancies.Sources of plant-based protein are abundant in fiber. In addition to controlling blood sugar levels, fiber also helps control appetite. Furthermore, one of the niche food trends that is expanding rapidly is the "free-from" diet that excludes gluten and soy has emerged as the speedily expanding dietary trend due to its numerous health advantages.Vegetarianism has gained popularity in highly developed regions like Europe and North America. Given the increasing lactose intolerance among consumers and a burgeoning vegan and vegetarian population, the plant-based protein market is also expanding continuously. Since plant-based proteins can mimic meat in flavor and texture, they are used as a meat substitute.Access the full report for detailed market trends. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-protein-market Key Insights into the Global Plant-Based Protein Market• Historical Growth: Between 2019 and 2023, the plant-based protein industry achieved a robust CAGR of 8.2%.• United Kingdom: Expected to grow at an impressive 13.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by rising awareness of sustainable and healthy lifestyles.• Germany: Forecast to witness a strong 11.5% CAGR through 2034, supported by the country's commitment to environmental consciousness.• United States: Anticipated to expand at a significant 9.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, fueled by concerns over the environmental impact of traditional meat production.• China: Projected to grow at a steady 6.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by a growing middle class leaning toward healthier food choices.• India: Expected to develop at a 5.4% CAGR through 2034, with growth spurred by ethical considerations and a rise in plant-centric diets.“Things are starting to look up in the continually developing field of plant-based proteins. Advances in cross-bred pea protein isolate, and the creative blending of rice and peas are two recent innovations that point toward varied, sustainable solutions. With customers seeking superior nutrition and being environmentally concerned, the plant-based protein market is likely to peak very soon.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market InsightsKey Players and Strategies for Success in the Plant-based Protein Market:Here are some key strategies that plant-based protein industry players employ for victory:• Emphasize diverse product offerings to satisfy consumer preferences• Invest in research and development for innovative plant-based protein sources• Collaborate with renowned nutritionists to enhance product appeal• Focus on sustainable supply chains to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly products• Establish strategic partnerships with key retailers for widespread market penetration• Leverage digital platforms for effective brand building and direct consumer engagement.Key Plant-based Protein Market Players:Glanbia Plc.Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.Cargill IncorporationKerry Inc.Burcon Nutrascience CorporationE.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.Royal Avebe UACosucra Groupe WarcoingIngredion Inc.Corbion, Tate & Lyle Plc.CHS Inc.Roquette FreresAGT Food & Ingredients Inc.Now FoodKey Segments of the ReportBy Product Type:The industry analysis explored through product types like Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, OthersBy Form:Verities of forms like Isolates, Concentrates and Hydrolysates are included in the reportBy Nature:By nature segment industry has been categorised into Organic and ConventionalBy End Use:End use applications like Nutritional Products, Sports Nutrition, Medical Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Bakery, Ready-to-eat, Snacks & Cereals, Dairy, Confectionary and Dessert, Convenience Food, Beverages, Animal Feed and OthersBy Region:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and OceaniaExplore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:The global vegan protein market is slated to be valued at US$ 10.8 billion as of 2023, according to Future Market Insights. During the forecast period ranging from 2023 to 2033.Global vegan protein foods market is expected to be valued at US$ 10327 million in 2023 and to reach a valuation of US$ 19063 million by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 