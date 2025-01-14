SlickShine LLC Launches Slicks Supplies Auto Detailing Products with Mobile Car Detailing Services in Jacksonville, FL

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SlickShine LLC , the go-to name in Mobile Car Detailing in Jacksonville, Florida, has announced the launch of Slicks Supplies Auto Detailing Products in addition to its popular luxury mobile car detailing services. This product line consists of long-lasting protectants and environmentally friendly cleaners that can endure Florida's extreme heat and humidity while maintaining a car's showroom-quality appearance. SlickShine LLC has already made its name among car owners in Jacksonville for its premium services. The launch of the innovative Slicks Supplies Products for car owners across North Florida will further add to the popularity of SlickShine LLC.“Our mission is to raise the bar for mobile detailing in Jacksonville and beyond,” said Ricky, co-founder of SlickShine LLC. “Whether it’s through our premium services or top-tier products, we’re here to transform how people care for their cars.”The experts at SlickShine LLC offer car detailing services right to the customer's driveway or place of business. The company is known for its accuracy, quality, and wide range of services, including exterior polishing, deep cleaning of the inside, and specialized care for boats, motorbikes, and even airplanes.“With SlickShine LLC, our goal is simple: make detailing effortless and accessible for every car owner in Jacksonville,” adds Chris. “With SlickShine Mobile Car Detailing, you’ll get professional-grade care without ever leaving home or work. We want to be the go-to name for car enthusiasts across Florida, offering unmatched mobile detailing services, cutting-edge products, and revolutionary detailing shops.”Despite having its headquarters in Jacksonville, FL, SlickShine LLC provides services throughout North Florida, such as:• Orange Park• Green Cove Springs• St. Augustine• Fleming Island• Middleburg• Jacksonville Beach"Wherever people in North Florida need first-rate detailing, our team is prepared to deliver a seamless experience that fits any schedule," said Chris Maag, co-founder of SlickShine LLC.Ricky adds, "Slick's Supplies was founded to empower those who enjoy doing hands-on car care. Every product is designed to address Florida's harsh weather and road debris, guaranteeing that cars keep their luster and protection throughout the year."Key Advantages of SlickShine LLCSelecting the best detailing service involves more considerations than cost; it also involves results and trust. Some of the key advantages offered by SlickShine LLC includes:1. Pro-Level Expertise: Every vehicle is handled with care thanks to a team with years of experience that is qualified and insured.2. Convenience: SlickShine's fully mobile services eliminate waiting areas and downtime by coming to you.3. Personalized Solutions: Care for Florida's particular weather issues.4. Long-lasting Effects: Every vehicle is better protected by professional-grade chemicals and methods.“We’re not just about cleaning cars,” said Ricky Adams, co-founder of SlickShine LLC. “We’re about delivering results that make you fall in love with your car all over again.”SlickShine LLC is already working on its future plans. The company is planning to create cutting-edge detailing shops, open more sites throughout Florida, and extend its service areas. The company aims to become the most reputable auto maintenance brand in Florida, providing a wide range of services and goods to regular drivers and auto aficionados.“Our vision for SlickShine goes beyond just cleaning cars—we're redefining what detailing means. From creating top-tier Slick’s Supplies Auto Detailing Products to expanding mobile services and building state-of-the-art detailing shops, we’re setting the stage to become Florida’s most innovative and trusted name in auto care. We’re not just detailing cars; we’re elevating the entire experience,” added Ricky Adam.For more information about SlickShine LLC:Visit: https://www.slickshinellc.com/ Call: (904)-528-0075Email: slickshinellc@gmail.comAbout SlickShine LLCFounded in 2022, With its roots in a high school business project, co-founders Chris Maag and Ricky Adams have transformed SlickShine LLC into a trusted name in Jacksonville’s detailing industry. After relocating from Canton, Ohio, to Jacksonville in 2024, the company has continued to innovate by offering a wide range of services, including interior and exterior cleaning, specialty care for motorcycles, boats, and aircraft, and premium detailing products, SlickShine is dedicated to delivering unmatched quality and convenience.For updates, follow SlickShine LLC on Social Media.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/slickshinellc/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@slickshinellc/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/slickshinellc/

