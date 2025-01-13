PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release

January 13, 2025 BATO DISMAYED OVER FORMER PRESIDENTS' EXCLUSION FROM NATL SECURITY COUNCIL Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Thursday expressed his dismay over the removal of the country's former presidents from the National Security Council by Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., as he emphasized that their "wealth of experience" could prove valuable in crafting the country's national security policies. "Sayang, ako'y nanghihinayang sa experience -the wealth of experience ng mga former presidents that could be converted into valuable inputs in crafting defense policies ng sitting president," Dela Rosa said after he was asked about his reaction to the NSC's reorganization in a recent interview. Pres. Marcos recently issued Executive Order 81, which reorganized the NSC and removed the vice president and past presidents of the country from the advisory body for plans and policies related to national security. Aside from Vice President Sara Duterte, EO 81 has also omitted former presidents Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and Rodrigo Duterte. Dela Rosa noted that it is Marcos' prerogative to reorganize all departments and offices under the executive branch, and that Vice President Duterte's removal from the council was "nothing new" considering former VP Leni Robredo was also effectively excluded from the NSC. "Maybe they find it uncomfortable na you know, convening the National Security Council with the Vice President around, so tinanggal nila. Discretion nila yan, hindi naman nakalagay sa Constitution natin na talagang nandyan ang Vice President, so ayaw lang nila, they can do everything, the chief executive has the power to reorganize all the departments and offices under the executive branch," the former chief of the Philippine National Police said. However, he expressed his regret that former presidents were removed, as they could provide inputs that would have benefited Marcos. "'Yung former presidents, I don't know kung nagawa na yan noon because pagdating kasi sa security aspect, napaka-valuable ng inputs na pwedeng ibigay ng mga former presidents sa sitting president, the current president. Napaka-valuable advice. Very valuable ang inputs na maibigay nila sa National Security Council na mapakinabangan ng current president or sitting president," the senator said. Aside from the omission of the Vice President and past presidents as members of the council, EO 81 also orders that three deputy speakers to be designated by the Speaker will be members of the NSC, replacing the "Deputy Speakers for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao" under the last reorganization during the Arroyo administration in 2001. The NSC will now be composed by: a. the President as chairperson;

b. Senate President;

c. Speaker of the House of Representatives;

d. Senate President Pro Tempore;

e. Three deputy speakers to be designated by the Speaker;

f. Majority Floor Leader of the Senate;

g. Majority Floor Leader of the House;

h. Minority Floor Leader of the Senate;

i. Minority Floor Leader of the House;

j. Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Relations;

k. Chairperson, Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation;

l. Chairperson, Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs;

m. Chairperson, House Committee on Foreign Affairs;

n. Chairperson, House Committee on National Defense and Security;

o. Chairperson, House Committee on Public Order and Safety;

p. Executive Secretary;

q. National Security Adviser;

r. Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs;

s. Secretary, Department of Justice;

t. Secretary, Department of National Defense;

u. Secretary, Department of the Interior and Local Government;

v. Secretary, Department of Labor and Employment;

w. Chief Presidential Legal Counsel;

x. Secretary, Presidential Communications Office;

y. Head, Presidential Legislative Liaison Office; and,

z. Such other government officials and private citizens as the President may appoint or designate from time to time.

