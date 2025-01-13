PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release

January 13, 2025 Gatchalian to pursue deeper inquiry into banks' role in POGO-linked money laundering Senator Win Gatchalian vowed to intensify inquiry into the possible involvement of banks and other financial institutions in money laundering cases linked to illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). For instance, he questioned why banks failed to flag P7 billion in transactions that enabled former Mayor Alice Guo and her cohorts to build a POGO hub in Bamban. "Paano naipasok ang P7 billion na hindi dinedeklara ng bangko at hindi nadedetect ng AMLC?" he said, referring to the estimated amount of money used to build the POGO hub in Bamban. "Money laundering is equally as big of a crime," said Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. He added that he will soon file a resolution calling for an investigation on the matter. Gatchalian previously said that criminal activities committed in POGO hubs such as human trafficking, kidnapping, investment and love scams among others could have been prevented if banks strictly complied with the Anti-Money Laundering Act. For over two years, Gatchalian has advocated for the termination of all POGO operations in the country, emphasizing that transactions involving hundreds of millions in POGO-related money should have been flagged. During the last Senate hearings on POGO, the Anti Money-Laundering Council said it was still conducting its investigation on the source of funds used for the construction of the Bamban POGO hub. Similarly, an investigation is also being conducted into compliance issues of banks involved in POGO-related transactions. Gatchalian: Paiigtingin ang imbestigasyon hinggil sa papel ng mga bangko sa POGO money laundering Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na paiigtingin ang imbestigasyon sa posibleng pagkakasangkot ng mga bangko at iba pang financial institution sa mga kasong money laundering na nauugnay sa mga ilegal na aktibidad ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators o POGO. Isa dito halimbawa, nagtataka siya kung bakit nabigo ang mga bangkong imbestigahan ang P7 bilyon na halaga ng transaksyon na nagbigay daan kay dating Bamban Mayor Alice Guo sampu ng kanyang mga kasamahan na magtayo ng POGO hub sa Bamban. "Paano naipasok ang P7 bilyon na hindi dinedeklara ng bangko at hindi nadedetect ng AMLC?" ani Gatchalian. Ang naturang halaga ay ang sinasabing perang ginamit sa pagpapatayo ng POGO hub sa Bamban. "Ang money laundering ay isang krimeng kailangang puksain," sabi ni Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Hinahanda na niya ang ihahaing resolusyon na nananawagan ng imbestigasyon hinggil sa usaping ito. Nauna nang sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang mga kriminal na aktibidad ng mga POGO tulad ng human trafficking, kidnapping, investment at love scam at iba pa ay maiiwasan sana kung mahigpit na sumusunod ang mga bangko sa Anti-Money Laundering Act. Sa loob ng mahigit dalawang taon, itinaguyod ni Gatchalian ang pagwawakas ng lahat ng operasyon ng POGO sa bansa. Binigyang diin niya na ang mga transaksyong kinasasangkutan ng daang daang milyong pera na may kaugnayan sa POGO ay dapat na maimbestigahan. Sa mga huling pagdinig ng Senado sa POGO, sinabi ng Anti Money-Laundering Council na tuloy pa rin ang pagsasagawa nila ng imbestigasyon kung saan kinuha ang pondong ginamit sa pagpapatayo ng Bamban POGO hub.

