DHS MED-QUEST DIVISION RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES THAT EXTEND VITAL COVERAGE

Main, NEWS Posted on Jan 12, 2025 in Featured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 12, 2025

HONOLULU – The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a five-year extension of the Hawaiʻi QUEST Integration Section 1115 Demonstration, solidifying Hawaiʻi’s commitment to advancing innovative Medicaid services that address the unique needs of its residents. This extension ensures that critical health and social services will continue through December 31, 2029, while introducing new benefits to improve health outcomes and support vulnerable populations.

The approval brings expanded coverage and additional flexibility to the Hawaiʻi QUEST Integration program, including:

Coverage for Health-Related Social Needs (HRSN) of Housing and Nutrition supports: Services addressing housing for individuals who have complex health needs and are homeless; and nutrition services such as medically tailored meals, or prescriptions for fruit/vegetable boxes.

Services addressing housing for individuals who have complex health needs and are homeless; and nutrition services such as medically tailored meals, or prescriptions for fruit/vegetable boxes. Pre-Release Coverage for Incarcerated Individuals: Limited coverage for a targeted set of services provided 90 days before the anticipated release date to support successful reentry into the community.

Limited coverage for a targeted set of services provided 90 days before the anticipated release date to support successful reentry into the community. Contingency Management Services: Support for Medicaid beneficiaries with stimulant or opioid use disorders through evidence-based behavioral health interventions.

Support for Medicaid beneficiaries with stimulant or opioid use disorders through evidence-based behavioral health interventions. Assisted Living Facility Services: A new benefit for members of the demonstration population who are at risk of needing long-term care, aiming to delay or prevent nursing facility placement by providing community-based care options.

A new benefit for members of the demonstration population who are at risk of needing long-term care, aiming to delay or prevent nursing facility placement by providing community-based care options. Long-Term Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS): Continued flexibility in delivering HCBS to meet the diverse needs of beneficiaries.

Expenditure Authority for Designated State Health Program: Up to $64 million in additional federal funding for state health initiatives that are traditionally not eligible for Medicaid reimbursement over the five-year demonstration, to be used to help pay for the expanded health-related social needs.

Extended Coverage for Former Foster Care Youth: Medicaid coverage for individuals who aged out of adoption assistance or kinship guardianship agreements from other states, up to age 26.

“This approval demonstrates our state’s leadership in integrating comprehensive care into Medicaid services,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “The added benefits, particularly those addressing housing, nutrition, and community reintegration, reflect our commitment to creating a healthier Hawaiʻi. We are proud to partner with CMS to bring these innovative solutions to life.”

Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services Director Ryan Yamane praised the Med-QUEST Division for its dedication to achieving this milestone.

“I am deeply grateful to the Med-QUEST leadership and team for their hard work and vision in securing this extension,” said Director Yamane. “Their efforts ensure that our state can continue offering vital services while expanding innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our communities. This approval is a direct result of their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Hawaiʻi residents.”

Judy Mohr Peterson, Med-QUEST administrator commented, “We are grateful that we have secured this approval. With the addition of new benefits and authorities, the extended demonstration positions Hawaiʻi as a leader in addressing the intersection of health care and social needs, ensuring that vulnerable populations have the support they need to lead healthier lives with peace of mind and greater opportunities for well-being.”

For more information about the approval and accompanying administrative documents, visit the Medicaid.gov demonstration page.

To view the approval letter and Special Terms and Conditions, visit: https://www.medicaid.gov/medicaid/section-1115-demonstrations/downloads/hi-quest-int-dmnstn-aprvl-01082025.pdf

# # #

Media Contact:

Amanda Stevens

Public Information Officer

Department of Human Services

Email: [email protected]