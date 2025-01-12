Israel and the Occupied Territories: ICRC president arrives in Tel Aviv for visit to Israel, Gaza, and West Bank

Geneva (ICRC) – Mirjana Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday for a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory, including Gaza and the West Bank.

During her five-day visit President Spoljaric will engage directly with individuals suffering from the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. She will also meet with authorities on all sides to reaffirm the importance of upholding international humanitarian law as well as ICRC’s continued commitment to addressing the humanitarian needs of all civilians.

Sarah Davies, ICRC Jerusalem: sadavies@icrc.org / +972 526 019 150