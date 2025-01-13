Method Golf Co. Unveils the CaddyStack System, a New Approach to Golf Accessory Organization

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Method Golf Co. is pleased to announce the release of its CaddyStack System - a versatile and secure accessory platform designed to help golfers organize and access their essential tools on the course with ease and convenience.At its core, the CaddyStack System features MagStack Technology, a patent-pending magnetic attachment system that allows golfers to customize their setup by attaching various accessories to an adjustable phone cradle. Designed to fit most smartphones, the cradle provides protection and easy access while ensuring a secure hold during active play. As golfers add accessories like holders for tees, rangefinders, and other essentials, the magnetic strength increases, keeping everything firmly in place throughout the round.“We wanted to create a product that offers golfers more than just a place to hold their phone,” says Chris Schenck ,co- founder and Director of Sales of Method Golf Co. “The CaddyStack System is a flexible and secure solution that lets players organize their gear in a way that works for them, whether they are walking, riding, or pushing a cart. It’s about providing convenience and enhancing the experience of being on the course.”Since its inception, Method Golf Co. has built its reputation on providing products that focus on quality, durability, and user convenience. With the CaddyStack System, the company aims to offer a practical and customizable solution for golfers looking to streamline their experience on the course.“The right golf accessories can make all the difference,” Schenck adds. “We designed the CaddyStack System to seamlessly integrate with players’ routines, giving them a streamlined way to stay organized, whether they’re using it for tees, rangefinders, or other on-course essentials.”For more information, please visit www.methodgolfco.com About Method Golf Co.Method Golf Co. is a team of passionate golfers dedicated to developing innovative solutions to enhance the game. The company’s journey began with a mission to address everyday challenges faced by golfers, leading to the creation of the CaddyStack System. This accessory ecosystem provides a secure and customizable way to organize gear, whether walking, riding, or pushing a cart. Committed to delivering versatile and durable products suitable for golfers of all skill levels, Method Golf Co. also focuses on fostering a community by supporting local talent and initiatives such as high school golf programs.

