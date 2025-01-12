Yancha by Binguowenhua Wins Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

Yancha

Binguowenhua's Yancha recognized for its exceptional packaging design, combining tradition and innovation.

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Yancha by Binguowenhua as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Yancha's packaging, which stands out in the competitive packaging industry.Yancha's packaging design is particularly relevant to modern consumers who are affected by issues such as tobacco, haze, exhaust fumes, and cooking fumes. By providing a new choice for lung health support, Yancha addresses a significant need in the market. The design aligns with current trends in the packaging industry, focusing on functionality, aesthetics, and consumer well-being.The award-winning packaging of Yancha showcases a minimalist design with an overall aesthetic and graceful appearance. Inspired by the creative techniques of ancient scrolls and the twelve traditional manual tea-making processes, the packaging adopts the technique of white line wash painting to present an oriental essence. This unique approach sets Yancha apart from its competitors, offering a visually appealing and culturally relevant design.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Binguowenhua to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design and exploring new ways to enhance the consumer experience. This recognition may inspire future designs within the brand and influence industry standards, fostering further innovation in the field of packaging design.Team MembersYancha was designed by a talented team consisting of Edward Song, Vicky Wang, Will Teng, Lanbo Yang, Yuanfeng Chu, Rannie Chu, and Binguowenhua Binguowenhua1 . Each member contributed their expertise to create a packaging design that combines tradition and innovation.Interested parties may learn more about Yancha's award-winning packaging design at the following URL:About YanchaYancha is a product of Bingo Consult Co., Ltd, which provides comprehensive services in strategy, brand, and marketing within one system. The company offers a whole-year, full-case service to customers, covering business strategy, brand strategy, product strategy, and marketing promotion.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, and services that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through practical innovations. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, specialization, and dedication of designers who contribute to their respective fields and improve quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs receive recognition. By showcasing these pioneering works on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the field of packaging design, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

