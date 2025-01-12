River Mall Embankment by Iurii Baigot Wins Iron A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category

River Mall Embankment

Iurii Baigot's Innovative Renovation Project, River Mall Embankment, Recognized with Esteemed Iron A' Design Award for Excellence in Landscape and Garden Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, has announced Iurii Baigot 's River Mall Embankment as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Landscape Planning and Garden Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of Iurii Baigot's innovative renovation project within the landscape design industry, celebrating its outstanding design excellence and positive impact on the community.River Mall Embankment's award-winning design exemplifies the latest trends and best practices in landscape architecture, offering a compelling solution to the challenges of urban riverbank renovation. By seamlessly integrating functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability, this project sets a new standard for public spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. The design's innovative features and attention to detail demonstrate its relevance and value to the industry and its stakeholders.Iurii Baigot's River Mall Embankment stands out for its unique approach to creating a vibrant and engaging public space along the Dnipro River in Kyiv. The 300-meter embankment features a circular structure that encourages exploration and diverse activities, with elements such as mangrove isle imitations, a dry riverway, an observation deck, and a multifunctional terrace. The design incorporates a thoughtful balance of hardscaping and landscaping, using materials and patterns that evoke the flow of waves while prioritizing functionality and accessibility.The Iron A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to Iurii Baigot's commitment to pushing the boundaries of landscape design and creating spaces that positively impact communities. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations, as the firm continues to explore innovative solutions that enhance the built environment and promote sustainable practices. The award also motivates the team at Iurii Baigot to further their pursuit of design excellence and meaningful contributions to the field of landscape architecture.River Mall Embankment was designed by a talented team of landscape architects and designers, including Iurii Baigot, Anna Raus, Maria Konanova (Nabrik), and Anastasiya Popova. Each team member played a crucial role in bringing this award-winning project to life, contributing their expertise and creativity to create a truly remarkable public space.Interested parties may learn more about Iurii Baigot's award-winning River Mall Embankment project by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Iurii BaigotIurii Baigot is a leading landscape architect from Ukraine, with over 20 years of experience in creating and implementing complex landscape designs for urban spaces, social and private businesses, and government projects. Guided by sustainable design principles and a deep appreciation for nature, Iurii Baigot's firm, LDesign, specializes in crafting modern urban places that connect people with their environment. The company's custom-tailored designs are well-thought-out to the most intricate details, resulting in spaces that inspire and enrich the lives of those who experience them.About River MallRiver Mall is a premier shopping mall and entertainment center located on the Left Bank of the Dnipro River in Kyiv, Ukraine. The complex offers a diverse range of retail, dining, and leisure options, attracting visitors from across the city and beyond. With the addition of the award-winning River Mall Embankment, the mall has further enhanced its position as a hub for community engagement and a destination for those seeking a unique and memorable experience.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and practical innovations that contribute to their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award is bestowed upon works that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards, which are determined through a blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://landscapeplanningaward.com

