Jason Ruedy Says Dual Pricing Program Gains Popularity Among Merchants as a Solution to High Credit Card Processing Fees

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of Emerge Merchant Services a merchant services broker, has announced that the dual pricing/cash discount plan is gaining popularity among merchants . Ruedy reports that more and more merchants are taking advantage of this program and spreading the word to their fellow business owners about the benefits of this payment option.The dual pricing/cash discount plan allows merchants to offset 100% of their credit card transaction fees on a monthly basis. This means that merchants can save a significant amount of money on their monthly credit card processing fees, which can add up to thousands of dollars per year. Ruedy explains that this program is a win-win for both merchants and their customers.According to Ruedy, the increase in merchants signing up for this program is a testament to its effectiveness and success. He believes that as more merchants experience the savings and positive impact on their business, they are eager to share it with their peers. Ruedy adds that this program does not affect the customers' experience in any way, making it a seamless and beneficial option for both parties.Ruedy encourages all merchants to consider the dual pricing/cash discount plan as a way to save money and improve their bottom line. He believes that this program is a game-changer in the world of merchant services and is pleased to see its growing popularity. With more and more merchants signing up for this program than ever before, Ruedy predicts that it will continue to gain traction in the industry. For more information on the dual pricing/cash discount plan, merchants can contact Jason Ruedy and his team at 720-628-6319.Overall, the dual pricing/cash discount plan is proving to be a successful and beneficial option for merchants. With its ability to offset credit card transaction fees and positive impact on businesses, it's no wonder that more and more merchants are signing up for this program. Ruedy encourages all merchants to consider this option and reap the benefits of this innovative payment plan.

