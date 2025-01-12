Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform

LUZERN, Switzerland, Jan. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Pepe (WEPE), a new meme coin project, has secured over $45 million in its ongoing presale phase.

The project, which aims to provide community members with access to trading signals and market insights, has raised approximately $1 million per day over the past week.

WEPE Token Presale Details – Price, Staking, & Security Features

Wall Street Pepe’s presale features a direct purchase process and multiple payment options. Participants can acquire WEPE tokens at the current price of $0.00036645 using ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit card. The token price is scheduled to adjust with the next presale stage, set to begin tomorrow.

Early investors can also earn rewards through Wall Street Pepe’s staking protocol. Investors have already locked up over 28 billion WEPE, with annual yields estimated at 28%.

The developers have emphasized security during the presale process. An audit conducted by Coinsult reported no critical issues, confirming that Wall Street Pepe’s smart contract includes measures to prevent token minting and does not incorporate honeypot features or blacklisting functions.

The developers have not specified an end date or hard cap for the presale but have allocated 15% of the WEPE supply for exchange liquidity. Following the conclusion of the presale, participants will be able to claim their purchased tokens, with an exchange listing planned to take place soon thereafter.

Wall Street Pepe Platform Offers Trading Tools & Community Features

Wall Street Pepe’s team is focused on practical trading utility. They aim to give retail traders access to professional-grade tools and signals – resources typically used by high-net-worth investors.

Token holders gain entry to the “WEPE Army” VIP group, where they can share market insights and receive trading signals. There will also be weekly trading competitions for additional rewards.

Wall Street Pepe’s team aims to offer utility by building a platform focused on knowledge sharing and market insights. Their emphasis on transparency, verified through a smart contract audit, aligns with the goal of leveling the playing field between retail investors and larger market players.

Wall Street Pepe’s approach has garnered attention from various commentators. For instance, analysts at 99Bitcoins released a video providing an overview of the project, discussing its combination of meme-inspired branding with a defined use case.

About Wall Street Pepe

Wall Street Pepe is a cryptocurrency project combining meme coin elements with trading utility features. The project provides WEPE token holders access to trading signals, market insights, and staking rewards.

