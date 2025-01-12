World Future Energy Summit’s CLIX Startup Platform Champions Women in Energy, Advancing Climate Debate

Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer of UICCA CLIX, which focuses on sustainability and innovation, is the platform to shine the spotlight on women in energy 2025 Theme Focuses on Female-Centric, Founded or Managed Startups

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneering, female-driven sustainability solutions from more than 12 countries spanning the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia, and Africa, will be rolled out this month at the Climate Innovations Exchange (CLX), a flagship event of the World Future Energy Summit, which is hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.Women visionaries and female-centric, founded, or run startups with groundbreaking answers to some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges will be looking to connect with investors and partners through the CLIX programme and showcase from January 14-16, 2025, at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. A total of 35 startups are confirmed to attend next week’s event in the CLIX lineup and will be given the opportunity to present their solutions to global investors on a dedicated stage.The startup support from the World Future Energy Summit of comes in response to a pivotal UN report highlighting the disproportionate impacts of climate change on women and girls. The report detailed how women, particularly in rural areas, bear the brunt of climate-related challenges, recognising women’s unique vulnerability but also their potential as agents of change.While challenges remain, momentum in highlighting women in energy is gathering pace – from showcasing their value in leadership, innovation, and technical roles within the sector. The World Future Energy Summit created CLIX, which focuses on sustainability and innovation, is the platform to shine the spotlight on women in energy.By celebrating female pioneers and showcasing their achievements, it is hoped CLIX will inspire more women to pursue careers in this dynamic field. With efforts such as mentorship programmes, policies focused on inclusivity, and initiatives like CLIX, the energy industry is steadily moving toward greater gender parity, unlocking the potential of a more balanced and innovative workforce.CLIX, supported by knowledge partner UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), acts as a catalyst for fostering transformative technology-based solutions to address climate challenges. From leveraging robotics to next-generation waste recycling and microbial technology, the 2025 exchange will move the dial in the global shift toward sustainability and help promote greater energy access to all by lasering on women-centric businesses.“We are honoured to partner with CLIX and CLIXai, extending our expertise to innovative startups from across the globe. Climate startups face distinct challenges, operating at the intersection of multiple industries, and requiring careful orchestration among diverse stakeholders. At UICCA, we are committed to advancing climate innovations by cultivating an ecosystem that delivers strategic guidance, expert mentorship, and vital connections to capital, regulatory bodies, and industry leaders. I look forward to engaging with the entrepreneurs and their innovative climate solutions that will be showcased next week at the Summit,” said Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer of UICCA.UICCA’s Launchpad Programme aims to create a fast-track pathway for promising green startups and SMEs to operate and scale in the UAE. The Launchpad provides startups with tailored mentorship, support with UAE market entry, regulatory guidance, and access to the investor community. Each cycle of the programme focuses on a different theme aligned with the UAE’s climate priorities. Some of the startups from their recent cohort will also be showcasing at the World Future Energy Summit this year.UICCA is also one of the official regional nominators for the Earthshot Prize, a global environmental award that is rewarded to five winners each year for their contributions towards environmentalism, with each winner receiving a grant of US$1.23 million to continue their environmental work.“The high level of female participation – currently standing at approximately 39 per cent of our speaker cast, up from 22 per cent last year - directly supports our carefully curated CLIX initiative, which will highlight the critical role women play in tackling climate change and promoting sustainability through technology, innovation, and ingenuity,” said Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit.Those demonstrating cutting-edge technologies include UK-based Cauli Box, with a view to making an impact on the Middle East’s expansive F&B market. Cauli Box is now Britain’s largest reuse solution provider, offering reusable takeaway containers and a digital platform to facilitate zero-waste food delivery and takeaway services.“We provide software- and hardware as a service and are on track to prevent up to 10 million pieces of single-use packaging by end-2025, with an industry-leading return rate of over 99.5 per cent,” said co-founder Mingqiao Zhao.Another UK-based startup – 29acacia – is hoping CLIX will deliver a market entry into the Middle East and North Africa for its first scalable cotton and viscose replacements made from up to 100 per cent agricultural banana waste - saving on land, water, energy and pesticide uses and cutting market prices by almost two thirds.“People are often surprised to discover that the fashion industry is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global CO2 emissions. That’s more than the entire annual emissions of the UK, France and Germany combined. As such, it’s essential that the fashion industry, including innovators like 29 Acacia, is at the table for conversations about energy. World Future Energy Summit provides a platform for the diversity of knowledge sharing necessary to solve the world’s global environmental crises, and we’re excited to meet collaborators and investors in the UAE who are aligned with our ambitious sustainable mission,” explained Founder and CEO Sarah Angold.Additionally, CLIX 2025 highlights include a bio-inspired robotic fish delivering real-time water quality data for marine conservation; zero-carbon concrete set to revolutionise construction; sustainable milk proteins crafted without cows; luxury textiles produced from agricultural banana waste; algae-based coatings which transform buildings into carbon sequestration assets and AI-powered irrigation solutions optimising water usage for sustainable agriculture.“By showcasing these extraordinary solutions, we demonstrate how innovation can reshape the future, turning challenges into opportunities,” added AlSebai.CLIX 2025 also features CLIX AI, a dedicated showcase for artificial intelligence-driven innovations. Highlights include technologies enabling smarter recycling, energy-efficient building systems, and precision agriculture. Brazil’s Umgrauemeio will be scouting for partners for its Pantera integrated solution, which uses artificial intelligence and high-resolution cameras for rapid wildfire detection. This solution enables swift action to protect forests and agricultural lands and reduce CO2 emissions globally.“We are targeting markets involved in forest conservation, agriculture, and environmental protection, collaborating with private companies, governments, and public-private partnerships to bring our innovative solutions to the forefront,” said Eimi Arikawa, the company’s Chief of Revenue Officer.CLIX is an integral part of the World Future Energy Summit, which brings together the brightest minds in climate innovation. The event is dedicated to addressing the planet’s most critical environmental challenges through technological breakthroughs and investment-driven collaboration.

