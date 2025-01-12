2 Easy Removals Expects Growth From Strong Property Appreciation

2 Easy Removals

In an interview with The City Weekly, leading Perth removalist confirmed their strong growth to continue on migration to the region & rising property values.

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr Michael Streat, owner of 2 Easy Removals said to The City Weekly , “We are a beneficiary of Government incentives for migration to our region and more people are needing to move furniture and personal belongings into their new homes and apartments” He went on to say, “The same is being experienced in the business sector where business ventures being set up by new residents are causing strong enquiry levels for our commercial removalist services.”Migrants in Australia tended to live in Australia’s two largest cities, a trend seen in Australia since the late 1940s. The 2016 Australian Census reported that just under half of all migrants in Australia lived in Sydney or Melbourne, with 1.4 million residents of Sydney being born overseas. However, there are strong numbers moving to other large cities, including the 2 Easy Removals operations location, Perth.According to Australia's ABC, Perth's soaring property prices look set to continue to rise over the next 12 months, with conditions unlikely to change until more homes are built. According to PropTrack, property prices in the WA city are set to increase between 8 and 11 per cent, following growth of 18.9 per cent over the past year — the largest increase in the country.Mr Michael Streat said, “We have been providing removalist and storage services for residential and business owners for over fifteen years now and there has been a marked increase in requests in recent years for our services, not only by new arrivals to the country, but also from those moving interstate.”About 2 Easy Removals2 Easy Removals is a removalists Perth company specialising in home removals, apartment relocation, office moves and properties with difficult access.They have local knowledge, access to numerous storage depots, an interstate transport network and offer competitive pricing for both removal work and storage options.They operate in the Perth Metropolitan region and beyond including Joondalup to Fremantle and Kalamunda to Canning Vale.For more information about this Perth Removalist company, please visit the website: https://www.2easyremovals.com.au

