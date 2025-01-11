FSIS Recall Release 001-2025 Foreign Matter Contamination
|Recall Release
| CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
BESTWAY SANDWICHES INC. RECALLS FROZEN CHICKEN AND CHEESE TAQUITO PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
| WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2025 – Bestway Sandwiches Inc., a Valencia, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The frozen chicken and cheese taquito items were produced on July 3, 2024, and September 25, 2024. The following product is subject to recall [view label]:
The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint reporting that a piece of metal was found in the frozen chicken and cheese taquito product. Another consumer reported to FSIS to have a dental injury from the product.
There have been no additional reports of injury or illness due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Bestway Foods Co. QA Department at (818) 361-1800 EXT.110.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
