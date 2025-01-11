DPH’s Care Line Resumes Normal Hours
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Jan. 11, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is ending its expanded hours of the Care Line beginning at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. During Winter Storm Cora, the Care Line received a total of 14 calls. No individuals required a Medical Needs Shelter (MNS) in response to the storm.
On Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, the Care Line (1-855-472-3432) will resume its normal operating hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information about winter weather safety tips, visit scemd.org.
About DPH’s Care Line
DPH’s Care Line helps residents find important health care services they need. Services include prenatal care, infant health care, transportation to medical appointments, family planning, well child check-ups, vaccinations, services for children with special health care needs, and much more. Learn more here.
