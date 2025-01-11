Submit Release
DPH’s Care Line Resumes Normal Hours

Jan. 11, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is ending its expanded hours of the Care Line beginning at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. During Winter Storm Cora, the Care Line received a total of 14 calls. No individuals required a Medical Needs Shelter (MNS) in response to the storm.

On Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, the Care Line (1-855-472-3432) will resume its normal operating hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information about winter weather safety tips, visit scemd.org

About DPH’s Care Line  

DPH’s Care Line helps residents find important health care services they need. Services include prenatal care, infant health care, transportation to medical appointments, family planning, well child check-ups, vaccinations, services for children with special health care needs, and much more. Learn more here.  

