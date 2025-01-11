PHILIPPINES, January 11 - Press Release

January 11, 2025 Gatchalian backs sparing teaching, non-teaching personnel from government rightsizing Senator Win Gatchalian backs excluding teaching and non-teaching personnel from proposals to rightsize the national government. Gatchalian pointed out that the basic education sector already suffers from a shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff. During the 2025 national budget deliberations, the Department of Education (DepEd) reported a nationwide shortfall of 56,050 teachers and 20,688 non-teaching personnel. "Kung merong dapat i-exempt sa rightsizing, dapat 'yung mga teaching and non-teaching personnel dahil alam naman natin na kulang ang bilang nila sa buong bansa," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The lawmaker reiterated, however, the need to streamline the teacher hiring process, noting that it can take up to six months and involves the Department of Budget and Management and the Civil Service Commission. Gatchalian also emphasized the need for more non-teaching staff to free teachers from administrative and ancillary tasks. In its Year One Report, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) highlighted that public school teachers handle over 50 non-teaching and ancillary tasks, which affect their ability to focus on teaching. To address this, DepEd issued DepEd Order No. 02 series of 2024, mandating the immediate removal of non-teaching tasks from public school teachers. Pending rightsizing proposals aim to promote government efficiency by reducing or eliminating redundancies, overlaps, and duplications in the national government's operations. These measures seek to grant the President the authority to reorganize the Executive Branch, including merging, streamlining, or abolishing agencies with overlapping and duplicating functions. The bills also proposed the creation of a committee on rightsizing the Executive Branch to implement the rightsizing program. Gatchalian suportado ang pagbubukod sa mga guro, non-teaching staff sa rightsizing ng gobyerno Suportado ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagbubukod sa mga guro at non-teaching personnel mula sa mga panukalang rightsizing upang gawing mas episyente ang operasyon ng gobyerno. Binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na sa basic education sector palang, kulang na kulang na ang mga guro at non-teaching staff. Matatandaan na noong talakayan sa 2025 national budget, iniulat ng Department of Education (DepEd) na kulang ang mga pampublikong paaralan ng 56,050 na guro at 20,688 na non-teaching personnel. "Kung merong dapat i-exempt sa rightsizing, dapat 'yung mga teaching and non-teaching personnel dahil alam naman natin na kulang ang bilang nila sa buong bansa," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gayunpaman, muling iginiit ng senador na kailangang pabilisin ang pag-hire sa mga guro, lalo na't madalas abutin ng anim na buwan ang proseso at dumadaan pa sa Department of Budget and Management at Civil Service Commission. Sabi ni Gatchalian, kailangan ng mas marami pang non-teaching staff upang hindi na gawin ng mga guro ang mga administrative task at iba pang dagdag na trabaho maliban sa pagtuturo. Sa Year One Report ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), lumabas na mahigit 50 non-teaching at ancillary tasks ang pinapasa sa mga public school teachers, bagay na nakakaapekto sa kanilang epektibong pagtuturo. Upang matugunan ito, naglabas ang DepEd ng Order No. 02 series of 2024 na nag-uutos ng agarang pagtanggal ng non-teaching tasks sa mga public school teachers. Ang mga panukala hinggil sa rightsizing ay naglalayong gawing mas episyente ang gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng pagbabawas o pag-alis ng redundancies, overlaps, at duplications sa operasyon ng iba't ibang ahensya at departamento. Layon ng naturang panukala na bigyan ng awtoridad ang Pangulo na muling ayusin o i-reorganize ang Executive Branch, kabilang ang pag-merge, pag-streamline, o pagbuwag sa mga ahensyang may magkaparehong tungkulin. Layon din ng mga naturang panukala ang paglikha ng komite na tututok sa rightsizing program ng Executive Branch.

