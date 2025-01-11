PHILIPPINES, January 11 - Press Release

January 11, 2025 Bato Dela Rosa to QuadComm: Probe spread of crimes in PH than detaining good cops The House QuadCommittee should focus its energy on investigating the prevalence of crime in the country, instead of wasting their resources in detaining former and current officers who are serving the land in good faith, Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said. The former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief made the remark after he visited the wake of Reynaldo Bigno Jr. who was shot to death by a policeman who was allegedly under the influence of drugs inside a passenger bus in Makilala, Cotabato. "Ayun dapat ang imbestihan ng QuadComm, 'yung mga ganyang insidente ba, na bakit dumadami na ngayon ang mga taong kriminal na malakas na ang loob mamaril ng pulis," Dela Rosa said. "Hindi 'yung mga pulis na nagtatrabaho ng maayos. Katulad ni Gen. Wilkins Villanueva...cinite in contempt pa nila, 'di ba?" the Mindanaoan lawmaker added. For the former PNP chief, criminals are no longer obeying authorities because the House QuadComm are interrogating them in their investigations. "Kaya mas lalong lumakas loob ng mga kriminal, lumakas ang loob ng mga drug pusher, ng mga drug lord dahil wala na silang kinakatakutan. Hindi na sila natatakot sa mga awtoridad dahil 'yung awtoridad, iniipit nila sa Quadcom," he said. "So ngayon dumami na naman ang adik, matapang na naman 'yung mga pusher, matapang na naman 'yung mga drug lord, carnapper," he noted. Dela Rosa also visited Pat Russel Tapia, one of the two PNP officers who were shot and wounded by the cop who was allegedly under the influence of drugs inside the passenger bus. In one of his Facebook posts, Dela Rosa slammed the narco-politicians who contributed to the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country. "Shoutout to all drug lords, drug protectors and politicians who contributed to the proliferation of illegal drugs! Sagutin naman ninyo ang bayad ng punerarya! Meron din sana kayong corporate social responsibility sa laki ng business ninyo!" Dela Rosa said. Dela Rosa led the war on drugs of the Duterte administration during his time as the PNP chief in 2016. The senator has been stressing the need to continue the anti-illegal drug campaign after the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte, explaining that the proliferation of illegal drugs is one of the major causes of the prevalence of crimes in the country.

