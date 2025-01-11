At the End of CES, Google’s AI Proclaims “TravelingWiki Foundation has had a Significant Impact on the Travel Industry, Tourism, and Access to Travel Resources for People with Special Needs” Travelingwiki's CEO with WTOP's and CBS News' Steven Winter at CES 2025 TravelingWiki's CEO Has an Opportunity to Brief Don Graves, Deputy Secretary Of Commerce in Biden White House, on TravelingWiki's Work at CES 2025 TravelingWiki's CEO Has Opportunity to Brief Dr. Volker Wissing, Federal Minister for Digital and Transport (Germany), at CES 2025

Following CES 2025, Google’s AI Notes TravelingWiki’s “Significant Impact” re Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; & Special Needs Documentation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the culmination of CES 2025, where experts on Neurodiversity noted that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse, TravelingWiki Foundation announces that Google’s AI has Proclaimed: “TravelingWiki Foundation has had a significant impact on the travel industry, tourism, and access to travel resources for people with special needs.” This definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google occurs alongside TravelingWiki’s recent announcement of free resources now being available in a twelfth global language, Twi (used by approximately 4.4 million speakers in Ghana). TravelingWiki’s free resources are now available in the following twelve languages: English, Spanish, French, Hindi, German, Hebrew, Arabic, Japanese, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian & Twi. A thirteenth language is expected to be added soon thereafter. This addition of Twi was made possible via collaboration with Dr. Obed Nii Broohm, Senior Lecturer, Department of Language & Communication Sciences, KNUST, Kumasi & Associate Editor, Ghana Journal of Linguistics; & Dr. Rose-Mary Owusuaa Mensah Gyening, Lecturer, KNUST, Kumasi.

Contemporaneous with the CES 2025 events in Las Vegas, Google’s AI described TravelingWiki’s “Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Resource Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki attended CES 2025 with a focus on expanding our collaborations and growing our understanding of technology necessary to further resource documentation across global markets to assist the Non Visible Disability communities we serve. We greatly valued learning from stakeholders at CES 2025, and we consider the definitive statement by Google's AI at the end of CES 2025 to be a representation of TravelingWiki's growing impact across society."

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.