Ready to Rise by Renee Russo Debuts as an Instant Amazon Best Seller

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renee Russo 's debut book, Ready to Rise , inspires readers to overcome adversity and rise through their struggles with energy burnout, by learning how to become their own “Guru” of energy management and realize their freedom to live the life they always wanted.Released by Game Changer Publishing on December 19, 2024, Ready to Rise is considered a beacon of hope for people moving through hardship as it helps readers embrace a simpler and more effective way to make meaningful changes in their lives in 2025. Russo says “It is time to change the game for people who are ready to rise,” clearly people are listening and ready for an alternative approach, as the book hit the Amazon Best Seller list in multiple categories and sold hundreds of copies in the first week.Russo is a Canadian author, keynote speaker, and transformational leader who has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs gain control of their businesses and achieve their personal and financial goals. Now she leads a global movement for personal empowerment and life transformation, by helping people apply the proven concepts of business optimization into personal life application. Through integrating practices of simple disciplines and personal visioning into a sustainable system, Russo empowers people also gain control of their circumstances, achieve their goals, and realize their freedom to live their lives by their own design.“Transformation doesn’t happen overnight, nor does it require expensive retreats or exclusive access,” says Russo. “Real, lasting change comes from integrating a few simple tools, rules, and habits into your daily life—and having the courage to take action. This is freedom by design, and it’s available to everyone.”In her debut book, Russo masterfully blends both her personal story of traumatic loss to transformation and also guides readers to implement the very same 5-5-5 Playbook that she used to coach herself through her self-recreation journey. Throughout the pages of the book and in the digital companion resources that come along with it, Russo delivers a complete, practical, and proven field guide that empowers readers to elevate their energy and realize their freedom to live the life they have always desired.Ready to Rise is a call to action for anyone feeling stuck in their circumstances, overwhelmed by the demands of the day-to-day grind, or out of alignment with their personal and professional life. Readers are encouraged to embrace the simple and specific guidance provided throughout the book, to gain control of their energy, and to pursue their path to personal freedom to live their lives by their own design.Drawing from her transformational journey, Russo presents her five Pillars of Personal Freedom, offering readers tools to embrace freedom as a living experience, rather than a destination. She helps people to see the connection between personal visioning and disciplined execution, and how the two practices empower people to live into each of the freedoms through:Building meaningful relationships (Freedom of People)Aligning their practices with their purpose (Freedom of Purpose)Prioritizing mental, physical, and emotional health (Freedom of Health)Attaining financial and resource stability (Freedom of Wealth)Committing to continuous growth and improvement (Freedom of Growth)In support and validation of her work Gino Wickman, author of Traction & Shine, Creator EOSsays “Renee’s words help people to simplify complexity and remove barriers to give them the confidence to effect meaningful change in their lives and rise to their higher potential.”Through her book, the free accompanying downloadable resources, and the digital mini-course that all come along with the purchase of one book, Russo provides a complete and fully integrated support system to help readers take immediate action to work on themselves and their lives. With small changes and actions each day, all readers will have the opportunity to upgrade their systems for energy management and upgrade their lives in 2025.About Renee RussoRenee Russo is the Founder and CEO of Rise Up Business Coaching Solutions Ltd., a bestselling author, Ready to Rise, keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and transformational leader committed to helping individuals unlock their potential and embrace their freedom. With an extensive professional background, Renee is an Expert EOS Implementer, a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA), and an experienced CEO coach who has worked with countless business leaders to optimize performance, scale their organizations, plan successful transitions, and achieve their goals in business and in life.To learn more about Renee Russo, her book, and her resources, visit www.readytorisebook.com or follow her on social media @reneerussoriseup.

