ONYX Concept Luxury Cars Unveiled at Dourado Luxury Car Showroom in Dubai

Dourado Luxury Car Dourado Luxury Cars Dourado Luxury Car Showroom

Dourado Luxury Car, a destination for automotive enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the availability of highly anticipated ONYX Concept luxury car for sale.

DUBAI, AL QUOZ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dourado Luxury Car, the leading Luxury Car Showroom in Dubai and an automotive excellence in Dubai, is thrilled to announce the exclusive availability of the ONYX Concept luxury cars, representing the pinnacle of bespoke automotive craftsmanship. This launch marks a new era of luxury, performance, and unparalleled customization for discerning car enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.

Unveiling the ONYX Concept:

The ONYX Concept cars are not just vehicles; they are masterpieces on wheels, where luxury meets innovation. Each model from the ONYX lineup, including the G7X Onyx Concept, Bentley Continental GTC Onyx Concept, and the exclusive G8X Oscar by ONYX Concept 1 of 5 Limited Edition, showcases:

Exquisite Design: Featuring bespoke exteriors in striking colors like Diamond Black, Nardo Grey, and Jetstream, complemented by interiors that offer a luxurious contrast with hues like Mint Green and Tiffany Blue.

Performance Beyond Expectations: With engines ranging from a 4.0L V8 to a robust 6.7L V12, these cars are engineered for those who demand high performance alongside luxury, with power outputs reaching up to 865 horsepower.

Customization to the Nth Degree: Dourado Luxury Car collaborates with ONYX to provide customization options that are as limitless as your imagination. From unique paint finishes to personalized interior materials, each car can be tailored to reflect the owner's personality.

Exclusivity: Many models, like the G9X Onyx Concept Mirage Edition 1 of 1, are limited in production, ensuring that owners possess not just a car, but a piece of automotive art.

Why Choose Dourado Luxury Car?

Expertise and Service: With years of experience in the luxury car market, Dourado Luxury Car offers unparalleled service, from the moment of selection to post-purchase support. Dourado Luxury Cars is a dealership or a private seller specializing in New and Used Luxury Cars and Supercars for Sale in Dubai UAE.

Luxury Showroom Experience: Located in the heart of Dubai, our showroom provides an opulent environment where clients can explore these exclusive vehicles in comfort.

Customization Consultation: Our team of experts works closely with each client, ensuring every detail of their ONYX Concept car is crafted to their exact specifications.

"At Dourado Luxury Car, we are dedicated to curating an unparalleled collection of luxury vehicles that embody sophistication and elegance," CEO of Dourado Luxury Car. "The addition of the ONYX Concept to our lineup further reinforces our commitment to offering the finest automobiles available in the market."

Crafted with precision and imbued with unparalleled refinement, the ONYX Concept is poised to set new standards for automotive excellence. From its sleek exterior lines to its meticulously crafted interior, every aspect of the ONYX Concept exudes luxury and sophistication.

Special Offers for Launch:

To celebrate this unique launch, Dourado Luxury Car is offering special customization packages, including a three-year warranty and service contract for selected models. This ensures that the luxury and performance of your ONYX Concept car are maintained at the highest level.

Contact:

For more information, to schedule a viewing, or to discuss customization options, please contact:

Phone: +971547065448

Address: Rawabeh Building

Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai, UAE

Website: douradocars.com

About Dourado Luxury Car:

Dourado Luxury Car is Dubai's leading car dealership for high-end, luxury, and exotic vehicles. With a focus on quality, performance, and bespoke service, we cater to the elite, providing not just cars but an experience of unparalleled luxury.

Ultimate Supercar Showroom in Dubai - Dourado Luxury Cars!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.