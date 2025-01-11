LFG Inc. Partners with GlobiancePay to Launch the LFG Debit Card with Staking Rewards

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LFG Inc., a leader in bridging decentralized and traditional finance, has partnered with GlobiancePay to launch the LFG Debit Card. This innovative debit card allows users to seamlessly spend their digital assets at any merchant that accepts debit card payments worldwide, including ATM access, making it a powerful tool for integrating cryptocurrency into daily transactions.





GlobiancePay is a NeoBank that offers a comprehensive suite of services for businesses of all types.

GlobiancePay’s wide range of banking, payment, and financial features empower businesses with digital and traditional payment solutions that can be tailored to specific needs. Additional business features include; Tokenized securities, securities launchpad, and business ‘Cloud Banking’ with direct deposits. Quick-access deposit widgets, white-label services, and customizable card programs enable businesses to incorporate their distinct brand identity onto customized cards and white-label products.

The LFG Debit Card introduces an exciting new feature: access to the Gala Staking Program. Black Card holders can now stake $GALA tokens, unlocking rewards and deepening their engagement with the Gala ecosystem.

Uniting Web2 and Web3 for Practical Adoption

Oliver Marco La Rosa, CEO of GlobiancePay, shared his excitement for the partnership:

“Our collaboration bridges reliable financial infrastructure with the versatility of Web3. Together, we’re making it simpler and safer for users to utilize their digital assets in everyday transactions.”

Jason ‘Bitbender’ Brink, CEO of LFG, noted:

“The LFG Debit Card, in partnership with GlobiancePay, is a significant step toward mainstream crypto adoption. This card brings the practicality of crypto to people’s daily lives, powered by the transparency and security of blockchain technology.”

Three Card Options to Suit Every User

Designed for diverse user needs, the LFG Debit Card offers three options, each benefiting the Gala ecosystem through GALA token burning:

- LFG Black Card: A premium card offering exclusive benefits, including access to the Gala Staking Program, fee-free global transactions, and a sleek, professional design.

- LFG Orange Card: A physical card for everyday convenience, supporting seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions worldwide.

- LFG Virtual Credit Card: A digital-first card perfect for online shopping and contactless transactions, offering instant issuance and global usability.

Key Features

Gala Staking Rewards: Black Card holders can stake $GALA tokens to earn valuable rewards, fostering community engagement and amplifying user incentives. Global Acceptance and ATM Access: Usable at any merchant that accepts debit cards, with full ATM access worldwide. Enhanced Security: Visa-backed multi-layered security ensures every transaction is protected with features such as real-time fraud detection and multi-factor authentication. Flexible Loading Options: The card supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, $GALA, Tether USDT, Solana, and more. Each card type offers unique fee structures tailored to user needs.

A New Path for the Gala Staking Pool

A portion of each crypto loading fee will be directed to the Gala staking pool, enhancing rewards for users while contributing to the ecosystem’s growth. This model underscores LFG’s commitment to aligning with Web3 principles, creating a cycle of value and utility for the Gala community.

With Visa’s global network and GlobiancePay’s expertise, the LFG Debit Card empowers users to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency into their daily lives, combining the ease of Web2 with the transformative power of Web3 technology.

