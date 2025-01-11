Triangle Motel Celebrates Grand Reopening Following Extensive Remodel

RED BLUFF, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owners of the Triangle Motel , a cherished 1940s roadside gem in Northern California, are pleased to announce it has been thoughtfully restored and is now welcoming guests to experience a blend of nostalgic charm and modern comfort. Located in the heart of Red Bluff, this intimate 13-room boutique motel has undergone an extensive renovation spearheaded by two local couples who share a passion for revitalizing historic properties.The remodel, completed in 2024, embraces the motel’s vintage aesthetic while incorporating contemporary amenities to meet the needs of today’s travelers. Guests can enjoy smart TVs, locally sourced organic soaps, luxury mattresses, and dedicated dog-friendly rooms. The outdoor spaces, including a seasonal swimming pool, BBQ-equipped courtyard, and patio seating, further enhance the experience, making it a perfect stop along the Northern I-5 corridor."We wanted to create a space that’s more than just a place to stay," says Erin Bianchi, co-owner of the Triangle Motel. "It’s about offering a memorable experience - something that feels special, yet practical for travelers. We’re thrilled to see how our vision has come to life and to share it with guests from all over the world."In keeping with its boutique ethos, the Triangle Motel prioritizes sustainability by incorporating local and eco-friendly products. Each room features thoughtful touches like cotton linens, a mini fridge, and a Bluetooth speaker, ensuring a balance of comfort and convenience. The Northern California motel also offers a contactless check-in system for added ease and flexibility.As the only boutique motel of its kind along the Northern I-5 corridor, the Triangle Motel offers an alternative to commercial hotel chains, inviting travelers to enjoy a distinctive and personal lodging experience.Owned and operated by Becky and Colin Klinesteker, along with Erin and Robbie Bianchi, the Triangle Motel is a true testament to community spirit and entrepreneurial creativity. Their shared dream of restoring the motel has transformed it into a must-visit destination for road trippers and adventurers alike."When looking for hotels in Northern California,” Erin says, “look no further than the boutique experience at the Triangle Motel."For more information or to book a stay, please visit https://moteltriangle.com/ About Triangle MotelThe Triangle Motel is a boutique lodging experience located in Red Bluff, California. Established in the 1940s and newly remodeled in 2024, it offers a blend of nostalgic charm and modern amenities. The motel is owned by two local families who are committed to creating a welcoming, sustainable space for travelers. With 13 thoughtfully designed rooms and outdoor spaces, the Triangle Motel provides everything a traveler needs, and nothing they don’t, for their journey up or down California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.