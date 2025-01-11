CSX Announces Ratification of Labor Deal with BMWED

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that employees represented by The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) have voted to ratify the five-year collective bargaining agreement.

“The ratification by the BMWED marks an important advancement in our ongoing collaboration with union leadership,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. “CSX remains dedicated to cultivating a workplace environment where every employee feels valued, respected, included, and appreciated. Our collective focus continues to be on improving safety, efficiency, and service together as ONE CSX to build a stronger foundation for our future success.”

To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 10 labor unions, covering 13 different work groups, accounting for 42 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.

CSX remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.

