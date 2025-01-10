FTC Announces 2025 Update of Size of Transaction Thresholds for Premerger Notification Filings

The Federal Trade Commission has approved a revised jurisdictional and a revised filing fee schedule for the Hart‑Scott‑Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. Section 7A(a)(2) of the Act requires the Commission to revise the jurisdictional thresholds annually, based on the change in gross national product. The FTC is also required to revise the related HSR filing fee schedule annually based on changes in the gross national product and in the consumer price index under Division GG of the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

For 2025, the size-of-transaction threshold for reporting proposed mergers and acquisitions under Section 7A of the Clayton Act will adjust from $119.5 million to $126.4 million.

The revised jurisdictional thresholds and filing fee schedule will apply to all transactions that close on or after the effective date of the notice, which is 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register.

The vote approving the Federal Register Annual Notice of Revision announcing the new HSR jurisdictional thresholds and filing fee schedule was 5-0.