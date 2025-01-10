Associa Cares Earmarks $500,000 to Aid Families Impacted by Los Angeles Wildfires

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the philanthropic arm of Associa, has pledged up to $500,000 in aid to provide immediate and meaningful assistance to individuals and families affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This significant contribution underscores Associa Cares’ mission to support communities in times of crisis and rebuild hope for those who have lost so much.

The wildfires have ravaged homes, disrupted lives, and left entire neighborhoods in despair. In response, Associa Cares is partnering with local Associa branches to connect with communities and families in need of aid and will support other local relief efforts to ensure these funds provide vital support, including temporary housing, essential supplies, and rebuilding resources.

“Tragedy has a way of reminding us that we are all connected,” said Danika Knoop, Executive Director of Associa Cares. “When disaster strikes, it’s not just about restoring homes—it’s about restoring hope. Through this commitment, we want families to know they are not alone, and that together, we can build a path forward.”

The $500,000 earmark is part of a larger effort by Associa Cares to create lasting change in communities affected by natural and man-made disasters. The organization is also mobilizing employees and partners to join in the recovery efforts through volunteering and additional donations.

Associa Cares extends an open invitation to individuals, businesses, and organizations who wish to join in supporting the wildfire recovery efforts. Every donation made to Associa Cares is directly allocated to those in need, ensuring impactful and transparent aid.

“In moments like these, our collective strength is what carries us through,” said John Carona, CEO and Founder of Associa. “We are committed to being a beacon of light for those in the darkest of times.”

If you or someone you know has been directly affected by the recent wildfires in California, please visit https://www.associacares.org/request-assistance/.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America and Canada, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5 million in assistance to more than 3,800 families since 2005.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

For More Information, Contact:

Danika Knoop

Executive Director

Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

214.272.4095 / Office

dknoop@associaonline.com

Media Contact

Tiffany Mershae

Associa Public Relations

tmershae@associaonline.com

Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 TMershae@associaonline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.