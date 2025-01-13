RoofSmart Partners with Euroshield to Deliver Sustainable, High-Performance Roofing Solutions

A home featuring Euroshield's roofing product line.

Eco-Friendly Innovation: RoofSmart Teams Up with Euroshield to Offer Durable Roofing Solutions Made from Recycled Materials

At RoofSmart, we believe in creating solutions that don’t just protect homes—they protect the planet. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Euroshield, an industry leader in sustainable roofing.” — Jim Singleterry, Owner and CEO of RoofSmart

AUBURN, WA, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofSmart, a leading roofing company based in Auburn, WA, proudly announces its partnership with Euroshield® , an industry pioneer in eco-friendly roofing materials made from recycled tires. This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to environmental sustainability, innovation, and long-lasting roofing solutions.Euroshield’s roofing products are made from 95% recycled materials, primarily discarded tires, helping reduce landfill waste while providing exceptional durability and weather resistance. Engineered to thrive in Seattle’s varied climate, Euroshield’s products are built to handle hail, heavy rainfall, high winds, and intense UV exposure.Euroshield’s products are engineered for long-lasting performance. With industry-leading Class 4 UL2218 impact resistance and superior wind protection, these shingles offer peace of mind even in the harshest climates. RoofSmart offers premium Euroshield product lines, including:-Rundle Slate: Timeless elegance with remarkable resilience.-Ranchlands Shake: Rustic charm with modern durability.-Vermont Slate: Classic sophistication with superior impact resistance.-Beaumont Shake: Natural beauty and long-lasting protection.Each product combines the aesthetic appeal of natural slate or wood shake, paired with recycled rubber's performance benefits and eco-friendliness.Euroshield’s innovative manufacturing process has already diverted over 3.5 million tires from landfills. On average, 250 to 1,000 tires are repurposed for each roof installation, transforming potential waste into durable, high-performance roofing systems.Key benefits of Euroshield roofing products include:-Class 4 Impact Resistance: Designed to withstand hail and debris.-Enhanced Traction: Improves walkability for safer maintenance.-Moss Resistance: Reduces the need for long-term upkeep.-Weather Resilience: Built to handle harsh climatic conditions.“At RoofSmart, we believe in creating solutions that don’t just protect homes—they protect the planet. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Euroshield, an industry leader in sustainable roofing. Together, we’re providing Seattle homeowners with a choice that’s beautiful, durable, and environmentally responsible,” says Jim Singleterry, Owner and CEO of RoofSmart.As the authorized installers of Euroshield in the Seattle area of Washington, RoofSmart offers homeowners a unique opportunity to invest in roofing systems that are stunning, durable solutions that deliver unmatched value.For more information about Euroshield roofing products in Seattle, or to schedule a consultation, call RoofSmart at (206) 593-4328 or visit getroofsmart.com About RoofSmartFounded in 2011, RoofSmart specializes in high-quality roofing installations for metal, composition, flat, and low-sloped roofs. The company serves the greater Seattle and King County area, with a focus on precision, quality, and customer satisfaction.

