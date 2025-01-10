Delisting of Securities of BIMI International Medical Inc.; The Dixie Group, Inc.; Clover Leaf Capital Corp.; Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company; Forza X1, Inc.; Vertex Energy, Inc; Slam Corp.; and HHG Capital Corporation from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI International Medical Inc.’s stock was suspended on August 22, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, unit, warrant of Slam Corp. Slam Corp.’s stock was suspended on August 27, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, unit, and rights of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. Clover Leaf Capital Corp.’s stock was suspended on September 4, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of The Dixie Group, Inc. The Dixie Group, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 3, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, unit, warrant, right of HHG Capital Corporation. HHG Capital Corporation’s stock was suspended on October 4, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Vertex Energy, Inc. Vertex Energy, Inc’s stock was suspended on October 8, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Forza X1, Inc. Forza X1, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 10, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, warrant, and unit of Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company. Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company’s stock was suspended on October 15, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

