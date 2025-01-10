Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,759 in the last 365 days.

Interfor Completes Divestiture of Québec Operations

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its operations in Québec, Canada to Les Chantiers de Chibougamau Ltée. These operations include the sawmills in Val-d’Or and Matagami, as well as the Sullivan remanufacturing plant in Val-d’Or.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor Contacts:

Rick Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Mike Mackay, Vice President, Corporate Development & Treasury
(604) 689-6846

Media Contact:

Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications
(604) 422-7329
svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Interfor Completes Divestiture of Québec Operations

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more