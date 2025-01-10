Interfor Completes Divestiture of Québec Operations

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its operations in Québec, Canada to Les Chantiers de Chibougamau Ltée. These operations include the sawmills in Val-d’Or and Matagami, as well as the Sullivan remanufacturing plant in Val-d’Or.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com .

Investor Contacts:

Rick Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6804

Mike Mackay, Vice President, Corporate Development & Treasury

(604) 689-6846

Media Contact:

Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications

(604) 422-7329

svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

