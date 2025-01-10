Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on Jan. 13, 2025

MARYLAND, October 1 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 10, 2025

Council to discuss state legislation; joint committee will review supplemental appropriations for the Department of Health and Human Services

The General Assembly of Maryland began its 2025 session on Jan. 8, and the Council will meet on Monday, Jan. 13 at 12:30 p.m. to discuss local and bi-county legislation.

The joint Health and Human Services (HHS) and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 2:45 p.m. to review a $332,000 supplemental appropriation for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Care for Kids Program and the Primary Care Coalition of Montgomery County, Maryland, Inc. In addition, the committee will review a $189,000 supplemental appropriation for DHHS infrastructure positions.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

State Legislation

Discussion: The Council will discuss local and bi-county legislation with representatives of the Office of Intergovernmental Relations. The legislative topics under consideration include those related to alcoholic beverage licenses, speed monitoring systems, streetscapes design, restrictions on accessory dwelling units and governance of common ownership communities. The discussion will also include updates to mandatory school holidays, compensation increases for the Board of Education, contract provisions for the Board of Education and superintendent, provisions to limit the use of cellular phones by students during instruction time and legislative items related to WSSC Water.

Supplemental Appropriation #25-34 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Care for Kids Program $332,000 and Amendment to FY25 Operating Budget Resolution 20-526, Section G, Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: The Primary Care Coalition of Montgomery County, Maryland, Inc.

Review: The joint HHS and GO Committee will review a $332,000 supplemental appropriation for the DHHS Care for Kids Program and the Primary Care Coalition of Montgomery County, Maryland, Inc. The Care for Kids Program ensures that children living in Montgomery County have access to primary and specialty health care services. The program serves children who do not qualify for the Maryland Children’s Health Program or Medical Assistance and whose families have incomes under 250 percent of the federal poverty level. The increase is needed to support the projected enrollment of more than 12,000 additional children and cover a projected budget shortfall in primary care, specialty dental services, behavioral health and pharmacy services.

Supplemental Appropriation #25-35 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services Infrastructure Positions, $189,087

Review: The joint HHS and GO Committee will review a $189,000 supplemental appropriation, which would enable DHHS to hire positions to enhance the County’s ability to bill for Medicaid and other federal revenue for certain services. It is expected that the cost for these positions will be fully offset by additional Medicaid and federal funds participation revenue generated by the billing activities. The additional staff will reduce financial and audit risks, improve relationships with nonprofit partners and clients and support the effective administration of grants. This supplemental appropriation request assumes that 11 positions will be filled on average for one month in FY25, which will result in FY25 personnel cost of $106,422 in addition to operating expenses of $82,665.

