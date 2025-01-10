Nightly full closure of H-201 Moanalua Freeway begins Monday, Jan. 13

Main, News Posted on Jan 10, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the upcoming nightly full closure of westbound Moanalua Freeway from the Middle Street Overpass to the Fort Shafter/ Kaua Street on-ramp for paving maintenance.

Work hours are nightly, Sunday through Friday, from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following day for pavement preservation and repaving work. This nightly work is scheduled through March 13, excluding holidays. All work is weather permitting.

During this closure, westbound motorists will be detoured via the Middle Street off-ramp (Exit 19A) from the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway to the Fort Shafter/ Kaua Street on-ramp to re-enter the H-201 Moanalua Freeway. See map above.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the planned closure.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

